MASTERS 2025 TEE TIMES: Full Group and UK Starting Time for the Final Round in Augusta Nationalal | Golf news





The groupization and tea Times for the last round of the 89th Masters Tournament were held at the Augusta National Golf Club in the Ogger Star of Georgia.

Rory Mcilroy took two shots on the last day.

Canada's Corey Conners is third, four strokes, and Patrick Reed is a partner in the second pairing. The world's 1 Scottie School is a stroke of five to seven, with the goal of becoming the first consecutive winner after Tiger Woods.

Bryson Dechambeau drilled the third round in an impressive way in the 18th green and dragged it to the club house leader Rory Mcilroy. Final round pairing and tea time

Always BST

1440 Brian Campbell (USA)

1450 Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

1500 Justin Thomas (US), Min Woo Lee (AUS)

1510 Brian Harman (USA), JJ SPAUN (US)

1520 Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark (US)

1530 Danny Willett (ENG), JT POSTON (US)

1540 Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger (GER)

1600 marttzpatrick (ENG), Nick Taylor (can)

Rory Mcilroy suggested that he would not be ashamed of Bryson Dechambeau's challenge in an interview with SKY SPORTS after the third round 66 in Augusta.

Schwartzel (RSA)

1620 Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

1630 Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson (USA)

1640 Aaron Rai (ENG), Sahith theegala (USA)

1650 Michael Kim (USA), Denny McCarthy (USA)

1700 Maverick McNealy (USA), Harris English (USA)

1720 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jon Rahm (SPA)

1730 byeong She (kor), Rasmus hojgaard (Den)

1740 Max Greyserman (USA), Jordan Spies (USA)

1750 Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Matt McCarty (USA)

1800 Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge (US)

Bryson Dechambeau pulled two feet from the leader Rory Mcilroy from the Masters and created three birdies to close four holes to establish an interesting last day in Ogre Star.

1810 Collin Morikawa (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

1820 (KOR), Max Homa (US)

1840 Nicolas Echavarria (COL), Xander Schaffle (USA)

1850 Justin Rose (ENG), Zach Johnson (USA)

1900 Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry (IRE)

1910 ludvig åberg (SWE), Jason Day (AUS)

1920 Corey Conners (Can), Patrick Reed (USA)

1930 Rory Mcilroy (NI), Bryson Dechambeau (USA)

When are Masters living in Sky Sports?

SKY SPORTS GOLF guarantees the record time of Masters this year, starting at 3 pm at 5 pm and a special build up show on weekends.

SKY SPORTS+ On SKY Q and SKY Glass offer a lot of bonus feeds and can follow the progress of the player through the famous layout of Augusta, including Augusta's famous layouts.

Look at the last round of Masters at 3:00 pm on SKY SPORTS GOLF. Get SKY SPORTS or Stream without a contract now.

