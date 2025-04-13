We to grant price exemptions for smartphones, DW computers 04/12/2025





Smartphones, computers and other electronic products entering the United States must be exempt from the prices imposed by the Trump Administration on imports, according to a notice from the US Customs and Border Protection Office late Friday.

This decision will help to cush up American consumers from the impact of costs expected from prices on a range of high -tech products.

The exemption includes electronics from China, which is currently affected by an additional 145%rate.

Semiconductors are also excluded from the “basic” rate at 10% on most American business partners and the 125% additional tax on China.

What do we know about the exemption?

The customs and border protection agency has listed 20 product categories in its list of exempt products, including the very wide code 8471 for all computers, laptops and disks and automatic data processing. Other equipment includes semiconductor devices, equipment, memory chips and flat panel screens.

The exclusions are effective effectively at 12:01 p.m. on April 5.

No explanation for this decision was given.

This is a source of relief for large American technological companies, including Apple based in California and Dell based in Texas.

What does the exemption for Trump's pricing policy mean?

Since its entry into office at the beginning of this year, the Trump administration has actively expanded American tariff policies, first with a particular accent on China, but with wider measures, including almost all countries.

However, most of the prices announced were then reversed or stopped, with the exception of those imposed in Beijing. Products entering the United States from China are now subject to a tax up to% 145.

Beijing responded in kind, increasing its own prices on American products at% 125.

Trump defended his policies, saying that he aims to bring major productions to the United States.

However, most electronic equipment, especially smartphones, is currently produced in Asia, and high prices are translated into higher prices, including for American citizens, that Trump had promised to reduce the prices of his electoral campaign last year.

The Wedbush Securities wealth consultancy estimates that around 90% of iPhones are produced and assembled in China.

The exemption takes off “a huge overhang of black clouds for the moment in the technology sector and the pressure that is confronted with Big Tech,” said the Associated Press news agency cited Wedbush Dan Ives analyst as in a research note.

Edited by Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

