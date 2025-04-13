Trumps Tariff Mess increases the danger of an American defect | Lloyd Green





Trump fell back on the prices, again. And he doesn't look strategic, a title burned on Wednesday afternoon.

At the end of the negotiation, the shares had recovered part of their losses. But a lot of damage had been caused. The markets were thrown into troubles, interest rates have jumped and commercial activity took a hit. Beyond this, the possibility of a recession has increased and the possibility of a defect by the United States has increased up to 6%, depending on the prediction markets.

Meanwhile, Larry Summers, secretary of the Treasury under Bill Clinton, announced that a recession seemed imminent. We are treated by the global financial markets as a problematic emerging market, it also posted Wednesday on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projected growth from the first quarter to be negative of 2.4%. By extension, tax receipts will probably have decreased.

Less money entering the Treasurys chests means that the government could violate the debt ceiling earlier than expected if the congress does not finally act. This is bad news for Donald Trump, the Republicans and the country.

Before Trump transformed the economy into its personal yo-yo, the government was based on the point of failing the nations of $ 36 TN between mid-July and early October, in the absence of legislation. During the walking of presidents on the economic wild side, the chances of a recession increased. Ditto the possibility of a defect, a reality of which Trump is very aware.

With Biden at the White House, Trump urged the Republicans of the Congress to thwart efforts to lift the ceiling. I tell the Republicans there members of the Congress, the senators if they do not give you massive cuts, you will have to make a defect, he announced. A defect would also mean any social security check for USS elders.

And I do not think they will make a defect because I think that the Democrats will absolutely give in, will absolutely give in because you do not want it to happen. But it is better than what was doing right now because spending money as drunk sailors.

In May 2023, the Biden administration negotiated a compromise with the president of the chamber then, Kevin McCarthy, to increase the debt ceiling but limit expenses. The agreement cost McCarthy its concert as a speaker.

As elected president, however, Trump started singing a very different air. Suddenly, debt did not matter. In a telephone interview in mid-December, Trump urged the Congress to scratch the ceiling permanently. I would fully support that, he told NBC News. Apparently, what was the sauce for democratic goose was not a sauce for the republican gaze.

The Democrats said they wanted to get rid of them. If they want to get rid of it, I would lead the charge. Christmas came and came. The republican control of the Senate is looming with the new year.

At the end of December, Trump made the way to war, but in vain. Democrats must be forced to vote on this treacherous question now, during the Biden administration, and not in June, he tongted. They should be blamed for this potential disaster, not the Republicans!

Nothing happened.

Trumps hopes for the debt ceiling are now based with the congress under republican control. Republican budgetary plans plan that the ceiling be raised by reconciliation, a process that bypassing the filibusier in the Senate and rather requires a simple majority vote in each room.

That it happens soon is an open question. The bettors put the chance of an before June increase in the debt ceiling to one in five. Congress loves procrastination. Nothing concentrates their attention as a crisis.

Anyway, Trumps Tariff Gambit leaves a bunch of economic debris, including the American bond market. After his swing on the prices, Trump suggested that the sale on the bond market had forced his hand.

The bond market is very delicate, I watched it, he told the press. The bond market at the moment is magnificent. But yes, I saw last night when people became a little uncomfortable.

Uncomfortable more like panic. Or terrified.

Practically speaking, the bond rout means that the US government will be forced to pay more to borrow not an ideal situation while Trump and the GOP are aimed at another series of tax reductions.

Be that as it may, the capitulation of the presidents has strengthened the observation of James Carville, Bill Clintons, political advisor. I thought that if there was a reincarnation, I wanted to come back as president or pope or a baseball striker .400, he started.

But now I want to come back as a bond market. You can intimidate everyone, including Trump.

For the moment, the United States seems to be locked in a battle with China, one of the two biggest holders of its debt. Do not believe that there is a method to prevail over madness.

We did not have access to the lawyers that we wrote to our hearts, right? Trump said his social article of truth announcing the break. It was written in the heart, and I think it was well written too.

That it sinks. It is not a way to manage an airline, not to mention a country. On Thursday, the markets made part of their earnings, the dollar sank and rosé.

