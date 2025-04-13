China projects the challenge in its response to American pricesExBulletin





China retaliated with prices on American products after President Trump increased prices on Chinese imports. And although it avoids a new escalation, the Chinese government projects the challenge.

Scott Detrow, host:

In the past 10 days, President Trump has introduced prices on imports from almost all the countries on the planet, then looked at the markets entering a spin tail, then earlier this week, he suddenly lowered most of these prices – at least for the next three months – but not prices on products made in China. In fact, they were increasing.

The minimum price on Chinese imports is now 145%. It was in addition to the preexisting rates of the first Trump administration and the Biden administration, which has already affected the majority of Chinese imports. Although last night, the Trump administration made another change and dug an exemption for smartphones, computers and certain other devices.

These electronic devices apart, however, China does not have it. The country has equaled each increase in the United States with its own, which makes the world fears of what is happening then if the two largest markets in the world continue to put more walls between them. Now joined by John Ruwitch of NPR, who looked at all that takes place from his perch in Beijing – Hey, John.

John Ruwitch, byline: Hey, Scott.

Detrow: Let me start with that. What is the mood in China, the other terrestrial zero of this trade war?

Ruwitch: the other, yeah – it's a little different from what he did when the first trade war – during the first Trump administration – broke out, when there was much more – panic is probably the wrong word, but the type of Sky -Falling atmosphere.

I have kept an eye on two areas here where the reaction takes place. One is the government, and the other comes from the export sector. The government was interesting to look at because they really scored the challenge. I want to read a video of a video that the Chinese embassy in Washington and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs share. This is 1953 audio.

(Soundbit of archived registration)

MAO ZEDONG: (not spoken English language).

(APPLAUSE)

Ruwitch: It is therefore the voice of Mao Zedong, President Mao. The Korean War was therefore raging in 53. And in this clip, says Mao, it is not China that decides how long this war will continue. It is the American president, whoever is. But no matter how long it lasts, China will never give in and it will come out victorious. And it's really the atmosphere here. They project the same type of attitude.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce called the United States a tyrant, saying that the United States has made everyone sing in the world. And China literally said that it defended free trade and defended the rest of the world.

Detrow: I mean, I think the video really highlights how the Chinese government is digging here. And as I mentioned earlier, they increased their side, corresponding to Trump's prices, right?

Ruwitch: Yes, they did it. This is a new approach to China. In the first trade war, they imposed prices in the United States, but that did not correspond. It was not the same magnitude. And they have always retaliated, but going on walking is something new. Here is Gabriel Wildau, an analyst who follows China's political economy during the Teneo Council.

Gabriel Wildau: I think that Chinese leaders, like many leaders from around the world, have come to the conclusion that the real objective behind Trump's prices is to assert domination and force other countries to go by hand by pleading for an agreement. And Beijing is simply not ready to play this game.

Ruwitch: national pride is at stake. They talk about free trade ideals, and they don't want to create a previous one. It should be noted that China being careful not to degenerate here – right? – Beyond rhetoric. The government here says that they do not want a trade war, that commercial wars and tariff wars are lost but that they will fight if they owe it. And all their steps were reactions. It is also worth noted. They don't go to the offensive.

After raising prices on Friday, they said they would no longer increase prices if Trump continues to raise prices because there was nothing, but they will protect the interests and rights of China. This can take the whole trade war in a different direction. There will be economic benefits, but China seems to be willing to take it. Here is Wildau again.

Wildau: They prefer to absorb a certain economic pain now as a way to trace a line and to point out that they will not be victims of intimidation, rather than to appease Trump now while waiting that he would not return until later with new requests.

Detow: Interesting. Ok, it's the government. What about the export sector? The companies that sell abroad – how do they react?

Ruwitch: Of course. Our producer Aowen Cao found a transfer of freight in the city of Yiwu which is in the province of Zhejiang. It is famous as an export center. There is a large massive market there. Jiang Kun is the name of the guy.

Jiang Kun: (language not spoken English).

Ruwitch: He says, basically, lighter prices – you know, increase the prices to lower increments, like the initial 10%, then 10% earlier this year – it was manageable. This was shared between exporters, sender and customers. These prices are just a different thing. It's too fast and too high.

Jiang: (not spoken English language).

Ruwitch: He says he has clients who hit paws on expeditions to the United States

Jiang: (not spoken English language).

Ruwitch: And the expedition takes time, right? It takes a few weeks. No one can tell what policy will look like tomorrow, not to mention three weeks, when products land in America. Thus, companies are already looking for other markets, which has potentially abandoned the American market, he says. And they do it because they have to operate their factories and keep workers paid.

Detrow: I mean, when you say that, let's just play it to its logical conclusion. So many goods come from China which are sold in the United States could we have a situation where these goods cease to flow completely in the United States?

Ruwitch: Well, that's what Jiang Kun is going on now, and others also think that this is equivalent to an essentially commercial decoupling. I mean, to put goods in the United States, someone has to pay the price, right? And analysts say that this price is much more important at the moment, obviously, than the average profit margin of any Chinese import.

There are of course bypass solutions. Transhipment is one of them. This is where a product is mainly made here in China. He touches another country-maybe he is gathered there-then ships to the United States, he could have a label made in Thailand or Made in Vietnam. Chinese companies can continue this tendency to do. They can also continue to strengthen the capacity of these other countries. It depends in a way on what is happening with Trump's price with these countries.

Jiang Kun says that the disturbance of the shipment is however real. It will finally have a whipped effect, if these prices are lower. There are going to be over -the -day warehouses, displaced expeditions. Do not forget all the chaos of the shipment during the pandemic.

Detrow: All these long -term decisions that must be made as policies change day by day – I mean, that – it is the government. These are the companies. Let's talk about the other big factor here, Chinese workers. What is it for them?

Ruwitch: workers in China are a kind of complex problem. Yes, you know, companies that go bankrupt because of this – it can happen – or move their production elsewhere, closed in China. It can happen. It's bad for workers here in China. At the same time, however, there are industry sectors in China which now have shortages of workers, who find it difficult to hire people, and Chinese industry is increasingly automated. So how everything is shaking, we don't know.

Detow: Yeah. Large image, what should we understand from your point of view? You are someone who has covered China for a long time now at this stage. What should we understand about Beijing's ability to maintain a firm approach compared to the United States, where we have seen this retreat and the advantages according to the markets?

Ruwitch: Yes, from Beijing's point of view, I think there is a little political system compared to your political system, what is happening here, and Xi Jinping is very confident that the Chinese system can resist this storm. It is prepared for the economic drop in this trade war. And at the moment, you know, the decision -making that occurs here is political. It is not in the economic interest of China to have a trade war. It is not in the economic interest of China to have 125% prices in the United States, it is a political interest.

Detow: It's NPR. John Ruwitch in Beijing. John, always good to talk to you.

Ruwitch: You are welcome.

