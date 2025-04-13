The American State Department reveals the status of Maryland man error to El Salvador





The Trump administration has confirmed to a federal judge that the Maryland man wrongly expelled last month is “living and safe” but remains confined in a notorious prison in Salvador.

The deposit by the United States Department of State, however, did not respond to requests from the judge that the administration details the measures that this took to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States.

“It is my understanding on the basis of the official reports of our embassy in San Salvador that Garcia Garcia is currently detained at the Terrorism Confainment Center in Salvador,” said Michael G. Kozak, a senior State Department official, in the file submitted a few minutes after the deadline at 5 p.m. fixed by the judge. “He is alive and secure in this establishment. He is detained in accordance with the sovereign national authority of El Salvador.”

Kozak identified in the file as a “senior office” at the office of the State Department of Affairs of the Western Hemisphere.

On Saturday, President Trump revealed that he had to meet President Salvadoran Nayib Bukele on Monday.

“Our nations are working in close collaboration to eradicate terrorist organizations and build a future of prosperity,” he said in an article on Truth Social, adding: “These barbarians are now under the sole care of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign nation, and their future is up to President B and his government. They will not threaten our citizens again!”

The State Department's file occurs one day after a lawyer for the United States government had trouble in a hearing to provide the American district judge Paula Xinis all information on the place where Garcia is. Xinis made an order after Friday's hearing forced the administration to disclose “the current physical location of Garcia and the status of guard” and “what stages, if necessary, the defendants took (and) will take and when, to facilitate” its return.

Kozak's declaration did not meet the judge's latest requirements.

What is the next step for the man expanded by mistake in Salvador? 04:18

Xinis was exasperated on Friday with the lack of information from the government.

“Where is it and under the authority who?” The judge asked the hearing. “I do not ask for the secrets of the state. All I know is that it is not here. The government was forbidden to send it to Salvador, and now I ask a very simple question: where is it?”

The United States Supreme Court said on Thursday, the Trump administration was to facilitate the release of Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia, who lives in Maryland with his wife and children, was arrested and moved to Salvador last month after the Trump administration officials accused him of having links with the Gang MS-13. His lawyers said he had no affiliation with MS-13 and had never been charged or found guilty of criminal offenses in the United States or Salvador.

The 29 -year -old is confined to the notorious Salvadoran prison known as Cecot, as well as other migrants sent by the administration as part of an agreement with Bukele. Under the agreement, the United States government pays $ 6 million in the Salvadoral government to hold American detainees.

But Abrego Garica's affair has become a flash point in the repression of Trump's immigration after an official of American immigration recognized in a court depositing that his referral to El Salvador was an “administrative error” and “surveillance”.

Jacob Rosen and Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.

