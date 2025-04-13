Are smartphones exempt from Trump's “reciprocal” rates?





In the last change in the roller coaster mountains that followed the April 2 announcement of President Donald Trumps reciprocal prices, the Trump administration said that some electronics will be exempt from these prices.

An opinion of customs and the protection of American border (CBP), displayed late Friday evening, said that some electronic devices exempt smartphones, laptops, hard drives, flat panel monitors and machines used to make semiconductors and fleas. The opinion indicates that the exemption applies to products entering the United States or withdrawn from warehouses dating from April 5.

This means that these products can now bypass significantly high reciprocal prices on China, where Apple has manufactured most of its iPhones since the first model hit the market 18 years ago. However, while Stephen Miller, prevails over the assistant policy chief for the policy, stressed it on X on Saturday, these electrons are still subject to the price under the original IEPA on China of 20%.

The prices would probably have had a significant impact on the purchase of electronics and, by extension, on technology giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Samsung, because many of their supply chains are based in China and other countries outside the United States, some experts have estimated that prices, and before exemption, the iPhone could have cost the consumers more are made in the United States

Trump previously encouraged technology giants to move their businesses and manufacture in the United States, and has referred to the February announcement that it plans to invest $ 500 billion in the United States over the next four years.

In a social article of truth on April 9, Trump said: this is the ideal time to move your business in the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record number. Zero prices, and almost immediate electrical / energy connections and approvals. No environmental delays. Don't wait, do it now!

However, as the Washington Post notes, Apple has a complex system that extends beyond the United States while their iPhones are designed in California, they are assembled in China and India, with parts from various suppliers.

The opinion on the exemptions comes after Trump has teased the idea while talking to journalists on the Air Force One on Friday. There could be some exceptions for obvious reasons, but I would say that 10% is a floor, said Trump. He did not specify what these reasons were.

Experts were concerned about how Trump's prices have an impact on consumers as prices should increase. It is worth noting that China was the second supplier of American products in 2024, according to data from US Census Bureau. (Mexico was the main source of American imports.) China is particularly known to provide broadcasting equipment and computers in the United States

The exemption decision is the last change in the Trumps prices plan. American and global actions have landed, which raised a recession, after Trump announced what he calls reciprocal prices on April 2, one day when he invented Liberation Day. However, on April 9, Trump announced a 90 -day break for most reciprocal prices, with the exception of China, which was struck with much higher import taxes. China prices now total 145% a reciprocal rate of 125% and a tariff of 20% on most goods, as a punishment for fentanyl flow in the United States. China has since retaliated in the United States, increasing prices on American products to 125%.

