US nuclear discussions with Iran are advancing





The first meeting between the United States and Iran on its expansion nuclear program on Saturday showed a serious goal and an effort to avoid what it is only none of the parties, another war in the Middle East. They will speak again next Saturday, but the hard work is in advance, because the Hard-Liners in the two countries, and Israel, should go back in the most of all the agreements.

If the first nuclear agreement, concluded in 2015, was provoked by Irans' desire to get rid of economic sanctions, these talks have more emergency. Iran, beaten by Israel and with its regional proxies has decreased, still wants economic relief. But he also understands that the Islamic Republic itself is threatened and that President Trump, who withdrew from the first agreement because he thought it was too weak, perhaps did not need Iran confronted with bombardments of which they had never seen before.

And the supreme chief of Irans, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave his negotiators at least one last chance to exchange the nuclear ambitions of Irans for sustainable security.

Oman talks have also promised some efficiency. The 2015 agreement was concluded between Iran and six countries, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany, the European Union playing the role of intermediary and took two years.

This time, talks are bilateral, with Europeans but also Russia and China on the sidelines. And although the United States remains the great Satan for Ayatollah Khamenei, it also has the key to retain Israel and obtain lasting regulations. While Iran insisted on indirect talks through Oman and Mr. Trump in direct talks, the two parties managed to fake the question, with Mr. Trumps Cent, Steve Witkoff, speaking directly to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, Abbas Araghchi, at the end of the meeting.

It is as good as that, said Ali Vaez, Iranian project manager for the international crisis group. They could have tripped, but they agreed to meet again, they met together at the end and they agreed to the ultimate goal.

Above all, Mr. Trump and Witkoff have indicated that their real result was assured that Iran can never build a nuclear weapon despite difficult demands from Trump officials before discussions that Iran is fully dismantling its nuclear program and abandons its missile program and support for its regional attorney.

Iran had clearly indicated that such broad requirements would leave it without defense and would end the talks before their start. Thus, limiting the objective of ensuring that Iran can never build a nuclear bomb, if the administration sticks to this, would greatly improve the chance of success.

The Iranians have prepared for more than one icebreaker, but with the waiting to break the Logjam with the United States, and the most importantly, to hear directly what is the real American result, said Vali Nasr, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. If it is not a weapon, they can negotiate levels of enrichment, inspections, etc. But Iran does not want to enter a situation where it cannot deliver and risk more sanctions and war, he said. What Iran wants is a fairly clear credible sanction repair and an agreement that sticks.

Iran insists that its nuclear program is only civil, but it has enriched enough uranium near the quality of the quality of weapons to make at least six bombs, according to data from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which implements the non -proliferation nuclear treaty that Iran has signed.

Despite their distrust of Mr. Trump, the Iranians think that he would be able to guarantee the sustainability of an agreement he concluded and confronts his own Republican Hard-Liners, said Nasr. The Iranians never trusted former President Biden to follow and avoid being undermined by the Congress, he said.

Were in the best place we could be after this meeting, said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House. There were positive statements on both sides around a plan to move forward, she said, and a mutual understanding of the required emergency, the opportunity presented and signs of pragmatism on both sides.

She added: Of course, difficult things await us.

A serious matter will be extremely complicated and technical, and it will take time. Efforts should also be survived to undermine the talks by hardliners in the two countries and in Israel. Israel, who opposed the 2015 agreement, wants a more complete disarmament of Iran and continues to speak of the need to strike it militarily now, when the regime is low and its air defenses have been seriously compromised by Israeli air strikes.

Iran has in the past has sworn to destroy Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that he wants Iran to be able to enrich any uranium. Israel, citing the attack on Hamas in Gaza, has seriously damaged Iranian proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and wants to try to make sure that Iran cannot rebuild them.

But Iran can also be encouraged that Mr. Trump announced talks in the oval office next to Mr. Netanyahu, who did not seem very happy with them. Iran will see a powerful signal from Trump that it does not belong to Netanyahu, said Nasr.

Hope is that next or two meetings can produce a provisional agreement that gives both parties confidence to move forward, with short -term measures on both sides as long as the talks continue. They could include Irans who agree to freeze enriching uranium and allow more inspections in exchange for Washington's suspension some of its maximum pressure sanctions.

Iran is likely to insist on a step by step process which could take several years, said Nasr, to help the agreement to develop the roots before someone else is in office and tries to undo it. A longer process would also provide more security to Iran.

However, Iran has no reason to stretch the talks themselves. The lever effect Irans is its nuclear enrichment, and more time will not give them more leverage, said Vaez. And then there is the delay bomb of the Snapback sanctions.

These sanctions, suspended under the 2015 agreement, can be restored if a signatory in this case, Europeans decide that there is no new agreement or significant progress to one. But this must occur before October 18 when the ability to resume the return expires. The officials say that Europeans explore if this deadline can be delayed, but the mechanism to be made is not clear.

In all cases, analysts agree, Iran does not want to be blamed for the failure of these talks. If they fail and the war follows, the regime wants to be able to blame American perfidy and bad faith.

So, if an agreement can be concluded, Iran will want guarantees this time it will be sustainable and will deliver a commercial commitment significantly and in the long term, said Vakil. Iran will want to know how Trump can guarantee protection that other presidents could not do.

And the United States, she said, will want to know what guarantees that Iran can provide to the security of Israel and the stability of the largest Middle East.

An agreement must be mutually beneficial, but it requires a lot of confidence and responsibility along the way that the two parties simply do not have at the moment, she said.

