Lies and consequences hang on zombie dramaExBulletin





Bella Ramsey in season 2 of The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher / HBO Hide Legend

The successful HBO zombie drama of the Last of Us offers what could be the Ultimate Found family of television: a former robust soldier binding with an angry and rebellious girl while traveling through a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

During the first season of the show, in 2023, the handsome Joel de Pedro Pascal led Ellie Impulsif and Badly Intelligent of Bella Ramsey through an America destroyed by a fungal infection to spread rapid which transformed people into zombies of flesh. Along the way, Joel connected with her as a substitution father to the point where he killed a building full of people to save her life.

In his new season, the last of us questions this notion of Found Family with a simple question: if the person you decide to love even allows you to protect yourself, does that end up destroying the link?

Such are alongside the terrible decisions required in this ruined world and the consequences that follow are the themes suspended during the new season of the show as a shroud. They lend a new weight and a drama expanded to a series that has always fought to be more than a typical franchise for fear of the week.

A father-daughter link under stress

Fans who vibrated on the hard link of Joel and Ellie can find a little shocking if we expected to see the new season open five years later with the two characters distant from each other, living in a colony in Jackson, Wyoming.

Pedro Pascal in season 2 of the last of us. Liane Hentscher / HBO Hide Legend

Initially, Joel is concerned with friends that Ellie is a 19 -year -old rebel against his substitution father. “I know that I am a hard ass and perhaps overprotective,” he is. “But what did I do?”

Those who saw the last season are experiencing a possible answer: he lied to Ellie on what he had to do to release her.

When well -intentioned lies become a problem

During the first season, Joel took a job to escort Ellie the only known person with resistance to the fungus across the country in a medical establishment. At the time, each episode offered a different adventure, until they reach the hospital and that Joel realized that Ellie had to die to synthesize a remedy. So he took measures, killed a bunch of people and lied to Ellie.

During the second season, this lie seems to weigh heavily on both of them. Particularly as a new character played by Kaitlyn Dever called Abby, someone's daughter that Joel killed in this hospital, tries to walk in his promise to find him.

Another coherent theme of this second season: what it takes to make difficult decisions on someone's safeguarding and the consequences it can bring. Joel's instinct is to save Ellie with the weight of these difficult choices by lying to her, even when lies corroded their relationship.

The actor of the character of Ace, Catherine O'Hara, offers a generally convincing performance as a resident psychiatrist of the community who got tired of Joel's restraint after five sessions. “You lie to me, and it's exhausting,” she said, taking with weariness a long glass in a glass of alcohol. “I did this for a long time to know when someone leaves something aside. And you definitely leave something aside.”

Catherine O'Hara in season 2 of the last of us. Liane Hentscher / HBO Hide Legend

Of course, like many relationships in this season of the last of us, there is more food from our attitude of confrontation towards Joel than his omission lies, but I will not spoil this delicious revelation. The producers of the show seem to delight to present situations that look like something, only to move the dynamics as the circumstances change and that new facts emerge, like turning a crystal in a tree of light.

Indeed, this is what the right television storytellers do in the second season of a program: take all the things that have worked the last time and overthrow them, exploiting additional entertainment of uncertainty and new dynamics.

Credit Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) who co-created the series with Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the video game. The two share writing and achievement tasks, and their formula has worked so far: the show has already been recovered for a third season, in the midst of glowing criticism for the second season and an Emmy price shelf for the first.

Avoid typical zombie drama screens

Often, the biggest challenge for other series of zombies like The Walking Dead is the way they can fall into a predictable model, with unstable stars and episodes that take place in the same place, forcing a new calamity every week to keep things exciting.

Last season, the last of us avoided that by taking Joel and Ellie on a trip that led to different environments with almost all the episodes. This season, producers do not have this luxury, with stories centered on Jackson, where Ellie has found a new type of infected zombie that could be a little intelligent.

Fans of the various iterations of video games know that there is a terrible turn that changes everything.

But this torsion also shows that difficult choices are also ready to develop the last of us, building a new season which questions this family found and the public in an exciting and unexpected way.

