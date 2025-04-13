



The United States claims that certain key technological products, such as smartphones, computers and flea manufacturing equipment, will be exempt from the radical “reciprocal” prices of President Donald Trump.

US Customs and Border Protection published the list of exemptions on Friday evening. Directives seem to exempt products from Trump's reference rate rate 10%, which applies to most countries, as well as the 145% rate specific to China.

Responding to the United States’s decision on Sunday, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it was a “small stage” towards the rectification of what it considers an erroneous policy, according to Chinese state news. The Ministry of Commerce would also have called on the United States to “completely cancel” its remaining reciprocal prices “.

Exemptions are new to technological industry, coming after a wild week on the global financial markets. The intensification of the trade war between the United States and China has sown chaos on the equity and bond markets.

While many technology giants have deep links with China, Apple, in particular, is entirely tangled in the country, where he has spent years building the supply chain for his iPhones.

In an article on X, Wall Street analyst Dan Ives described the exemptions as “dream news” for the sector.

“Us Big Tech spoke and the White House did the right step at the right time. A massive relief for market actions and technology until Sunday evening,” wrote the director general of Wedbush Securities.

Technological investor Matt Turck, partner of the venture capital company Firstmark Capital, told Business Insider that “exemptions were a major relief for the technological industry and AI”.

He added that “they are the thing to do in a series of differently absorbent decisions.”

The technological industry may not be entirely clear for the moment. The White House told Bi in an email that Trump always intended to issue tariffs on certain technological products in the future.

It also plans to publish a study of article 232, an investigation into the impact of imports on national security, on semiconductors, which could also determine whether key technology is also subject to prices.

“President Trump clearly said that America cannot count on China to make critical technologies such as semiconductors, fleas, smartphones and laptops,” said the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, BI by e-mail. “This is why the president has obtained billions of dollars in American investments from the world's largest technological companies, notably Apple, TSMC and NVIDIA. In the direction of the president, these companies are jostling to expand their manufacture in the United States as soon as possible.”

Publisher's note: This story has been updated to include comments from a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/dream-news-tech-sector-trump-announces-tariff-exemptions-2025-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos