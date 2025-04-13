The UK controls British steel under emergency forces





Brian Wheeler

Political journalist

House of Representatives

The British government controls China -owned British steel after the emergency law rushes through parliament in one day.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds, told the MPS that the next step of the government is to nationalize the Spoon Tope plant, which hires 2,700 people.

However, he said that in the UK, he said that the two explosion that the first steel production would be ended in the UK should be obtained to obtain urgent authority in order to prevent the jing owner from closing the dragon's position due to two explosions.

MPs and colleagues returned from Easter vacation and discussed the bill on Saturday, which was very rare on Saturdays when they sat in two parliament. It was passed by the monarchs and the king's consent.

PA media

Keir Starmer met with a steel worker at the village hall near the Scuntorpe factory.

The BBC understands that the British government officials are on the Scunthorpe site and are ready to control the operation.

After the bill received the royal consent, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today our government has listened to Saving British steel.

“We are acting to protect the jobs of thousands of workers, and all options are at the table to secure the future of the industry.”

He said in the UK, “It will be a backbone when we build a British building one more time.”

Sir Keir talks with SteelWorkers on Saturday at the village hall near SCUNTORPE, “You are the people who continue.”

Hundreds of people, including Steelworkers and their families, participated in March at the Glanford Park Stadium of Scuntorn Path United and shouted, “We want our steel.”

Rob Barroclough in the UK told the BBC: “My family was built around the steelwork, like many other families.

He added:

Meanwhile, the police were called to steel construction after violating peace.

Jingye officials have been on the spot recently, and I think the relationship between them and workers is increasingly tense.

The source told the BBC NEWS that when Jingye executives arrived at the factory this morning, the automatic license plate recognition scanner did not allow it through the site barrier.

Humber side police said police officers performed checks and talked with individuals but were not arrested without concern.

The law passing through the parliament was not resisted by the opposition, but the Conservative Party said that the government should act faster and make a breakfast of all these contracts.

The new law gives the management of the factory and controlling workers in the factory so that production can continue, such as forcibly entering the Reynolds to secure assets.

But Jingye will now maintain its ownership.

The government hopes to secure private investment to save the loss plant, but the ministers admit that they are not willing to make a proposal.

In Commons, Reynolds admitted that public ownership is a “highly likely choice.”

He added that the government would “pay the fair market rate” to shareholders when it was nationalized, but in this case, the market value is effectively 0.

Opening a loss production plant can cause a high cost for taxpayers.

Reynolds, however, insisted that it was “national interest” to maintain Steel from the beginning, and that the company had the future as the government strengthened its infrastructure expenditure.

“Steel is basically basic and main world power of the British industrial intensity, our security and our identity,” he said, “he said,” he said.

He said Jingye, who purchased British steel in 2020, refused to buy raw materials to maintain an explosion, so he must acquire the factory operation.

“Despite our suggestions for Jingye, they wanted much more, to be honest, excessive, but we were dedicated to negotiations.

“But over the last few days, Jingye's intentions have become clear that they have to refuse to buy enough raw materials to maintain explosion. In fact, their intention is to refuse to pay for the existing order.

“So the company would have been unilaterally closed in the first steel production in the UK steel.”

'conversion'

Reformed British deputy director Richard TICE urged the government to “show your collones and go further by completely nationalizing British steel this weekend.

Some conservative MPs also said in favor of nationalization. A spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party, Daisy Cooper, was “absolutely right” to recall Congress, but the ministers urged them to use “unprecedented legislation.”

Jeremy Corbyn, a former independent MP, has urged the government to nationalize all British steel.

Green MP Ellie Chowns said that steel is essential for “green industry conversion”, including wind turbines, trains and tracks, and nationalization will give the UK the right to control the industry.

The government was burning to act to save the Scunthorpe factory, but did not take the same measures when Port Talbot's TATA STEEL Works were threatened by closure.

LIZ Saville Robert, a lattice Westminster leader, said, “It is a day for Port Talbot people.”

SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asked why the bill is only applied to the UK when the Scottish oil refinery is closed.

“Why aren't this extended to Scotland? Why isn't Muss contain in the Grand?” He asked Reynolds to add the British government, “I'm not interested in Scotland.”

Reynolds said Grand Musk's situation “can't compare.” “It's unique,” he said.

“For all members, the question is whether we want to continue to own the steel industry as a country, do you want to create the architectural steel and rails you need in the UK, or do you want to rely on overseas income?” He told MPS.

