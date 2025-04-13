The United States is preparing to challenge Metas social media





Shortly after Mark Zuckerberg co -founded Facebook in his Harvard dormitory in 2004, the social network soaring popularity. About a decade later, the company experienced another series of explosive growth after buying its small Instagram and Whatsapp rivals, cement its place in social media.

Monday, judge James Boasberg of the American district court of the Columbia district will begin to examine a historic monopoly case involving the company now called Meta which depends on a new legal question: has he violated the law to remain dominant by acquiring the start-ups which were held in his own way?

The Federal Trade Commission box c. Meta Platforms will try theories of the American antitrust law for the first time to include what regulators call a purchasing or bury strategy. Meta violated the law by acquiring emerging competitors to maintain her monopoly on social networks, supports the FTC. Regulators seek to force Meta to disinvest Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta replied that he faces great competition in the social media of Tiktok, Snap, Reddit and Linkedin, and that the regulators approved acquisitions at the time. The company also did not give up resolving the case: at the beginning of the month, Mr. Zuckerberg was in the White House to try to persuade the Trump administration to avoid a trial.

The result of what should be a trial of several weeks, the first major technological case pursued by the Trump administration, could reshape the American antitrust landscape while companies are faced with an intense examination on mergers and acquisitions. A government victory could also have training effects for Silicon Valley, where start-ups are located on lucrative acquisitions by larger companies for payments.

However, the FTC faces a difficult battle to prove its case, said legal experts. The legal argument of governments depends on the watch that Meta would not be so dominant and would not have been so dominant, if it had not acquired Instagram and WhatsApp a hypothetical situation difficult to prove because many factors have played in the growth of the company.

This is a critical test case to find out if antitrust laws can be used to relax the mergers designed to eliminate advanced competition, said Gene Kimmelman, a former senior official of the antitrust division of the Ministry of Justice. A victory for the government would give consumers more choices and possibilities to switch to social media platforms without having to be on Facebook.

The trial has bipartite support and is one of the most aggressive effort of confidence of federal regulators since the golden age, with Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple to the questions on their power to control the way in which consumers buy, find information and communicate.

Last year, the Ministry of Justice won an antitrust action against Google to monopolize internet research, and a lawsuit to determine how to remedy this monopoly which should start on April 21. Google is also waiting for a decision of judges in a separate trial on allegations that it illegally crushed competition in the advertising technology market.

The DOJ also continued Apple about the assertions that its system of tight software and software system makes it difficult for consumers to leave. And the FTC continued Amazon, accusing it of illegally protecting a monopoly in online retail. These cases should be tried next year.

The technological industry looks closely at the meta-process, one of the first major signals of how President Trump can slow down the most powerful technological companies. The case is from its first administration, before a transfer in 2021 to the president of the FTC, Lina Khan, a person named by Biden who caught the attention for his quest to break the technological monopolies.

Now Andrew Ferguson, Mr. Trumps Choice to lead the agency, has taken the stick. He warned against the concentrated power held by Meta. It is also motivated by a shared republican vision according to which technological platforms have censored content, in particular conservative voices.

We do not intend to remove the gas from the gas, said Ferguson in an interview last month with Bloomberg.

For Meta, even the idea of ​​hiving off Instagram and WhatsApp is alarming. The company bought Instagram for $ 1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $ 19 billion in 2014. Since then, both have become essential to meta, with faster user growth and commitment than Facebook.

The trial should include approximately seven hours of testimony from Mr. Zuckerberg, who will be a star witness, with the former chief of the Metas, Sheryl Sandberg, and the founders of Instagram and Whatsapp.

Meta has an army of the most expensive and experienced litigants asserting its defense, led by Mark C. Hansen, partner of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel and Frederick. Meta plans to argue that the rapid rise in the Tiktok video sharing site, in particular, shows healthy competition on the market.

We are convinced that the evidence at the trial shows that the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were good for competition and consumers, said Chris Sgro, spokesperson for Meta. The Commission continues to say that no agreement is never really final, and companies can be punished for having innovative.

The FTC continued the meta for the first time in December 2020, alongside a similar costume brought by 46 states. The legal argument of Agencys is based on section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, which specifies that it is illegal to maintain a monopoly by using anti -competitive practices in this case, by acquiring companies with a premium as a strategy to eliminate them as competitors.

To support its case, the FTC plans to present a 2008 email from Mr. Zuckerberg saying that it is better to buy than to compete and a 2012 memo that he wrote by saying that his motivation to buy Instagram was neutral[izing] A potential competitor.

Judge Boasberg, who was locked in a controversial legal battle with the Trump administration on its use of a powerful status in wartime to summarily expeling Venezuelans migrants, will decide the case. During a recent tutorial before the trial, the judge said he had never had a personal Facebook or Instagram account.

Judge Boasberg rejected the FTC initial case in June 2021, saying that the agency was to provide stronger definitions for the social media market and how Meta came to monopolize. He accepted a refined version of the case in January 2022, but warned that he was far from being a slam dunk.

In a decision against the request in Metas to reject the case last year, Judge Boasberg said that the FTC is faced with difficult issues on the question of whether its complaints could retain the trial crucible.

Indeed, his positions have sometimes filtered this country which creaks from previous antitrust to their limits, he added.

Legal experts claim that the case will be difficult to prove because it depends on the determination of leaders' intentions over ten years ago, during a very different internet era. The transactions were approved by regulators at the time, and the years of integration between applications mean that they share many of the same internal and the same data, which makes the break.

He asked a judge to decide if Meta tried to kill competition or was lucky and made a good bet, said Jennifer Huddleston, a principal researcher at the Cato Institute, a reflection group. It is by assuming a counterfeit that we cannot know.

