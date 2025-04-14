



Pete Marocco, the head of the Trump administration who played a major role in the dismantling of the American Agency for International Development (USAID), left the State Department, said an American official on Sunday.

The administration of Donald Trumps has moved to dismiss almost all the USAID staff, while the billionaire Elon Musks, the so-called government efficiency department, reduced funding and rejected entrepreneurs through federal bureaucracy in what he calls an attack on unnecessary expenses.

Pete was brought to the state with a large mission to carry out an exhaustive examination of each dollar spent on foreign aid. He led this historic and exposed task of flagrant abuses of dollars of taxpayers, said a senior administration official, speaking under the cover of anonymity.

We all expect that great things are in store for Pete during his next mission, added the manager.

Sources told Reuters that Moroccoco, who was the director of foreign aid to the State Department, had perhaps been expelled, but they refused to give additional explanations.

Not more recently than on Thursday, he held a listening session in the State Department with nearly two dozen experts to discuss the future of foreign assistance and request comments, according to a familiar source with the event and an invitation to the session seen by Reuters.

When he returned to the State Department less than a month ago, he declared in an internal email: I will return to my post as director of foreign aid to bring the value to the American people.

Trump said without evidence that USAID was filled with fraud and directed by Radical Left Lunatics, while Musk falsely accused of being a criminal organization.

The Trumps administration moved to at least six American foreign aid programs recently canceled for emergency food assistance.

The rapid reversal of decisions made just a few days ago highlighted the nature of the rapid trumps. This led to the reduction of programs, restored and then reduction, disrupting international humanitarian operations.

