British loan agencies are worried about the risk transfer market after the BOE warning.

British lending agencies are defensive after the British bank set up a two -month deadline to cope with concerns about liquidity risks in a rapidly growing market to share credit risks with investors.

Bankers are trying to evaluate how widespread BOES worry about after sending a letter to the financial director last week.

The central bank is zeroing the popular market for significant risk transfer, also known as synthetic risk transfer.

Some bankers are concerned that BOES intervention can increase the cost of financing for SRT investors, slow down market growth, and use lending institutions to reduce the ability to support additional loans.

Hedge funds, asset managers, credit funds and pension funds invest in risk -shift transactions, and many of them use other banks' funds.

The IMF raised concerns about the round -trip last year, and there was anecdote evidence that the bank provided leverage for credit funds to purchase other banks issued by other banks.

The US Federal Reserve Bank and the European Central Bank are also closely monitoring the increase in risk transmission technology to reduce loan capital requirements. Jay Powell, the Fed Chairman, said in February that the Senate Bank Commission is confirming by case to check by case.

The ECB introduced a fast track approval process for SRTS this year. Those who are close to the Fed and ECB said they have no concerns as BOE.

According to the IMF, European banks have been in almost two -thirds of 1.1TN in SRTS since 2016, and the US bank has formed most of the remaining. According to the BOE, last year, the British Bank issued a risk transfer from about 2 billion people last year.

The BOE said it observed an inappropriate approach to how banks categorized the finance provided to investors for the funding provided by the bank through a repurchase contract or the credit connection notes purchased by other banks.

Some banks can assign financing for credit notes to trading books to allocate less capital than in bank books. But BOE warned that this caused potential capitalization of danger.

suggestion

Worry is not easy to sell even if the credit connection notes are re -packed in a trading format, so there is a lack of liquidity required for funding that can be assigned to bank trading books.

The BOE added an estimated response by June 11 that the supervisors will contact the relevant company and ask for a response to this letter.

The rules for allocating assets to the trading book are expected to be strengthened in accordance with the new Basel III capital system agreed by the global regulatory authorities that the UK will be implemented by 2030.

A city executive often sent all the banks by BOE. If the practice of concern is happening only in some banks, not only the places you have seen, but also all the banks.

But some of this sector is concerned that the BOE can increase the capital requirements of all banks that provide such a risk transfer finance.

