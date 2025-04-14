Metas Antitrust Trial begins as the FTC maintains that the company has built the social media monopoly





The Federal Trade Commission accused Meta on Monday of having created a monopoly which stifled the competition by buying start-ups which stood on its way, launching a historic antitrust test which could dismantle a social media which has transformed the way the world connects online.

In a crowded courtroom of the American district court of the District of Columbia, the FTC opened its first antitrust trial under the Trump administration by arguing that the meta illegally cemented a monopoly in social networks by acquiring Instagram and Whatsapp when they were tiny start-ups. These actions were part of a purchasing or bury strategy, said the FTC.

In the end, purchases merged Metas Power, depriving consumers from other social networking options and unloading competition, the government said.

For more than 100 years, US public policy has insisted that companies must compete if they want to succeed, “said Daniel Matheson, the main litigant of the FTC in the case, in his opening remarks. The reason we are here is that Meta has broken the case.

They decided that competition was too difficult and it would be easier to buy their rivals than to compete with them, he added.

The Federal Trade Commission trial c. Meta Platforms is the most substantial threat to the commercial empire of Mark Zuckerberg, the company's co-founder. If the government succeeds, the FTC would most likely ask Meta to give in Instagram and WhatsApp, potentially deploying the way in which Silicon Valley does business and changes a long model of large technologies that have caused young rivals.

However, legal experts have warned that it could be difficult for the FTC to win. This is because the government must prove something unknowable: this meta, formerly known as Facebook, would not have achieved the same success without acquisitions. It is also extremely rare to try to relax approved mergers years ago, legal experts said.

One of the most difficult things that the antitrust laws to manage is when industry leaders buy small potential competitors, said Gene Kimmelman, former senior official of the Obama administrations department. Meta, he added, bought many things that did not have happened or have been integrated. How are Instagram and WhatsApp different?

Efforts are pursuing a bipartite prosecution of several years to reduce the great power that a handful of technological companies have on trade, the exchange of ideas, entertainment and political discourse. Despite attempts by technology leaders for the president of the Trump court, his people appointed Antitrust have reported that they would continue the course.

The FTCS against Meta affair is the third major technological antitrust trial to be judged in the past two years. Last year, the DoJ won its antitrust file against Google to monopolize internet research. A federal judge should hear arguments on appeals, including a potential rupture next week. The DoJ also completed a separate trial against Google for monopolization of advertising technology, which is still decided by a federal judge.

The Ministry of Justice also continued Apple and the FTC continued Amazon, accusing companies of antitrust violations. These trials should start next year.

The matter against Meta could affect its 3.5 billion users, who connect on average to Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp several times a day for news, purchases and SMS. Instagram and WhatsApp have attracted more users in recent years, because Facebook, Metas Flagship App, has stopped growing.

The president of the FTC, Andrew Ferguson, was in the courtroom to listen to the declaration of opening of governments. The legal director of Metas, Jennifer Newstead, and Joel Kaplan, its director of World Affairs, also participated.

Judge James Boasberg, 62, is preside over judge James Boasberg, the main judge of the Federal Court. He is already under national spotlights to reject the effort of Trump administrations to use a powerful status in wartime to summarize the Venezuelan migrants summarily, he judged members of a violent street gang.

Judge Boasberg said he had never been user of Metas applications, but that she knew Facebook Live, who was presented in criminal trials.

During what should be a trial of eight weeks, the government and the meta should tell competing versions of the history of the growth of the company over 20 years.

The FTCS argument depends on article 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, which prohibits a company from maintaining a monopoly through anti -competitive practices.

The FTC accused Facebook, as the company was previously known, of having trouble creating a mobile application and fearing that Instagram would quickly prevail in popularity. The company paid when it bought Instagram in 2012 for $ 1 billion, the FTC argued.

In 2014, as WhatsApp grew up, Meta offered to buy the company for $ 19 billion also well above its market value, the government said.

The FTC plans to highlight an e-mail paper test between Meta executives, alongside other evidence, in order to assert that the company bought the start-ups because they were threats.

The government is expected to call Meta's witnesses, as well as competitors, venture capital, economists and media industry leaders. Mr. Zuckerberg was to be called the first witness on Monday. The FTC said that the former chief of the farm, Sheryl Sandberg, and Kevin Systrom, co-founder of Instagram, will testify this week.

