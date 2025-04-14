



NVIDIA said on Monday that he ordered more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test IA chips in Arizona and Texas as part of an effort to move part of its production in the United States

The flea manufacturer said that the production of his Blackwell chips had started in TSMCS fleas factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and that Nvidia built “supercompute” manufacturing factories in Texas with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. In Arizona, Nvidia joins Amkor and Spil for packaging and test operations, added the company.

Mass production in the Houston and Dallas factories is expected to increase over the next 12 to 15 months, and over the next four years, the company aims to produce up to half a billion dollars of IA infrastructure in the United States

“IA world infrastructure engines are under construction in the United States for the first time,” Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said in a press release. “The addition of American manufacturing helps us to better meet the incredible and growing demand for ia chips and superordinators, strengthens our supply chain and stimulates our resilience.”

The announcement comes a few days after Nvidia narrowly avoided export controls on her chip H20 after concluding a national manufacturing agreement with the Trump administration. According to NPR, the H20, the most advanced chip in Nvidia which can still be exported to China, has been spared from a promise by Huang to pour capital into components for AI data centers based in the United States.

Many other AI companies have relied on the “first in America” ​​approach to AI in curry offers from the favor of the administration. OPENAI has teamed up with SoftBank and Oracle for an initiative of US Data Center of $ 500 billion nicknamed Stargate Project in January, while Microsoft promised 80 billion dollars to build AI data centers during its 2025 financial year, with 50% of that of the United States

Trump has solid partners to obtain the desired result in recent months. He would have told TSMC that he should pay a tax up to 100% if the company had not built new flea factories in the United States

NVIDIA said that its American flea manufacturing initiatives could create “hundreds of thousands” of jobs and drive “billions of dollars” in economic activity in the coming decades. But programs to increase the national Tamias manufacturing industry faced with great and growing challenges.

Reprisals and commercial restrictions of China threaten the supply of raw materials necessary to build tokens in the United States, and there is a serious shortage of qualified front-line workers to assemble fleas. Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s movements to undermine the flea law, a bill adopted in 2022 to distribute billions of subsidies to flea manufacturers, could dissuade future investments by semiconductor giants.

