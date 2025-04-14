



The UK has only collected 3 % of financial punishment issued to overseas companies that do not comply with the transparency laws designed to find illegal wealth hidden in the real estate market.

This figure, published by Companies House in Financial Times, has been collected only 14 of the 444 fines issued to the company in order not to comply with the registration of overseas organizations since January 2023.

The transparent activists said that the creation of the registration department was a positive stage, but if the punishment was not implemented, the law was only a species.

The index was introduced in 2022 to help the British government cracked down the Oligarchs and other KLEPTOCRATS after the Ukrainian invasion in 2022.

Margot Mollat, a senior researcher and policy manager of Transparency International, said that it was recommended to meet the company's home to the company, but it was punished but did not collect it.

If the UK wants to be an anti -corruption capital in the world, she must handle the gap.

The individual who owned the UK real estate through overseas vehicles registered such an organization by the end of January 2023 and disclosed ownership in the company's house so that government agencies could impose punishment introduced in June of that year.

The FT reported that 3,103 organizations in July 2023 did not comply with the law. The company house said that some of them would no longer exist at the time.

The chairman of the Labor Party of Joe Powell, Kensington, and BaySwater, and the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on anti -corruption and responsibility tax, said that the registration had a practical potential, but did not meet the purpose without execution.

POWELL added that the British government should close the remaining loopholes, especially the use of trusts.

Company House says that the fine is based on the punishment of 10,000 to 50,000 per real estate, based on the tax band of the real estate committee. Since the introduction of the register, only 700,000 people have been collected for a total of $ 22.99 million.

Company House Website will warn if a fine is not paid within 28 days. Register may try to execute debt through court. This can cause charging to the entity properties.

Company House said that more than 30,000 organizations were followed by the registration department, which helped to improve the transparency of the UK's land and property ownership.

They worked with their partners to further improve transparency by focusing on identifying overseas organizations in a range, guaranteeing regulatory compliance and improving the quality of registers.

