The borders of the North American face security problems in the maritime industry of the Great Lakes

While the White House focuses on the reduction of illegal immigration to the southern border, an expert warns that the maritime industry along the north border faces threats of bad actors and the risk of foreign influence.

Fox News Digital spoke with Jim Waibilley, president of the Lake Carriers Association and withdrew a Coastal Guard officer, national security risks along the Great Lakes and the Drait of Customs and the Protection of American Borders (CBP), which covers certain parts of Michigan and northern Ohio along the American border of Canada.

“What people outside of our region or outside the police often do not understand is that border security, any type of security of the perimeter looks a lot like a tube of toothpaste: if you apply pressure in a domain, such as the southern border, the threat simply moves to another part of the perimeter,” he said.

“Thus, as we did, in my point of view from our southern border, which turned out to be considerably lax, bad actors who seek to pass terrorists, humans, fentanyl or another smuggling will probably redirect their efforts to our northern border.”

Silent crisis offenses from the northern border while the expert floats an unconventional solution to combat human smuggling

A ship sails on the St. Clair river under the border crossing of the blue bridge between Canada and the United States near Sarnia, Ontario, April 3, 2025. (Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images)

Lowerley said that Canada's lower standards are causing a risk of national security in the United States due to the stricter inspection and manning regulations.

“To work on an American ship, officers must be American citizens and most crews must be at least green cards holders, with limits on the number of non-citizens on board. On the other hand, Canada allows sailors and officers of a wide range of countries, including the Philippines, Jamaica and Ukraine.”

“Canadian companies can also issue pilot endorsements, unlike the United States, where it is closely regulated by the American Coast Guard.

Lowerley has argued that standards are a risk of national security and a major reason why Canada dominates 90% of the cross -lake expeditions market, putting American carriers in disadvantage.

The crew members of the mouth of the American coast guard Katmai Bay are preparing to return to the port following glacial products near Lake Huron in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, March 15, 2023. (Matthew Hatcher / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While the Great Lakes region immerses winter time, the lakes freeze and provide human smugglers with another way of crossing America, Wilailey explained.

“The vastness of the great lakes makes border security and the police much more complex, especially when the Canadians do not get their weight,” he said. “In fact, I don't think they have a presence of application of the Great Lakes law during the winter.”

When ice melts, police mounted on the Canadian Royal or Ontario Provincial Police operates patrol boats, he said.

“We do much more to guarantee the border on both sides. However, Canadians are less, which forces the United States to assume a larger share of responsibility. And when we reinforce our southern border, the threat along the North border will only grow.”

The North American border sees the influx of illegal Romanian immigrants while the expert predicts what could lead them

A tug draws a barge along the St. Clair River between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. (Wolfgang Kaehler / Lightrocket via Getty Images)

By figures

During the testimony to the Chamber’s intelligence committee, FBI director Kash Patel said that opponents of the legislators such as China and Russia began to target the North American border with Canada.

“The enemy adapts,” said Patel.

The Trump administration has supervised a spectacular change on the South American border since its entry into office in January, the number of meetings recorded CBP falling by 90% in most sectors compared to the same period last year. The administration flocked resources to stop the situation of spiral immigration to the southern border.

The sudden silence came after a record number of illegal passages during the four years of Biden administration, a trend that has also experienced a spectacular increase in attempted immigrants outside the North and Latin America.

Watch: Chinese migrants are worrying, warns the expert

Chinese nationals were among the most likely to attempt illegal passages, the number of citizens of the country of the country over 24,000 in 2023, an increase of more than 5,200% compared to 450 meetings a year earlier, according to CBP data.

Overall, Patel told legislators that between 2022 and 2025, around 178,000 Chinese nationals had tried to cross the southern border.

Coyotes to fight against illegal fight now advertise Canada's border in the midst of the repression of Trump migrants: report

Detroit sector

The CBP refused to comment but underlined the data which described meetings on the northern land border in the Detroit sector, broken down by the exercise (FY) and the demographic group.

The 2024 exercise had the highest monthly peaks, in particular in May (139 games) and July (74). The 2022 exercise always had a constantly very low number of meetings, without ever exceeding 35 per month.

The 2025 exercise saw a big jump in February (139) against only 53 the same month during the year 2024.

Read CBP data. Mobile users click here

Single adults have always dominated meetings in the Detroit sector, has shown data. Single adults culminated during exercise 2024, with 604 meetings.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

The trend continues in exercise 2025, with 338 meetings to date, which suggests that it could exceed the previous years if the trend continues.

