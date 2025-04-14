



The government's committee said the British law, which restricts the criminal case, emphasized how the summer misunderstanding did not occur last summer in a report released in the UK last Monday.

The violent disorder, which was promoted by the far right, affected several cities and cities for several days after killing three girls on July 29 at the Taylor Swift Theme Dance Class in South Port, England. A few hours after stabbing, the false claims that the attacker claimed to be a Muslim immigrant without documentation spread quickly online.

The council committee said in a report that investigated the riots, after creating a vacuum cleaner where the wrong information could grow due to the attack. The report criticized the British law decades ago to prevent jury prejudice, and the police failed to revise false claims.

When the police announced that the suspect was born in England, the false claims reached millions of people.

The Interior Committee, which collects lawmakers throughout the political spectrum, questioned the police chief, civil servants, and emergency workers during the four -month hearing and released a report.

Axel Rudakubana, sentenced to imprisonment for this attack, was born and raised in England by Rwanda's Christian family. One judge was later caught by violence, but no evidence that he was promoted by political or religious ideology.

Karen Bradley, a conservative party leader of the Interior Committee, said that evil actors exploited this attack. But she added that she could spread due to lack of accurate information.

She said that by not disclosing the information to the public, false claims filled the difference and flourished online, further undermining trust in police and public authorities.

The committee reported two false claims shared on X. I received more than 3.8 million views.

Second, after about 5 hours, the suspect falsely suggested that the suspect was an exile applicant called Ali-AL-SHAKATI on the MI6 clock list. This post received about 27 million views from X in one day. The police officer, a regional army who investigates the attack, did not announce that the name was wrong until noon on July 30.

A few hours later, the first riot took place at the South Port. The disorder continued in various cities and cities, and many protests were targeted to employees and hotels. Two buildings were burned while people were inside. In the report, more than 300 police officers were injured during the riot, and the cost of response was about £ 28 million or about $ 36 million, the report said.

The Merseyside police also added that they were in a very difficult position because they were legally prohibited by disclosing the identity of the suspect, and received inconsistent advice on whether the prosecution could not confirm that the prosecution was not a Muslim.

The committee reported that it would be impossible to decide whether to prevent disability if more information was announced.

However, he concluded that the lack of information after stay ice caused that the wrong information could grow, damaged the public's trust, and the law on destruction was not suitable for the social media era.

In the UK, the law prohibits the name of a suspect under 18 years of age unless the law is except for exceptions. Rudakubana was 17 years old at the time of attack. Another law designed to protect the right to fair trials prohibits publishing information that can affect the jury. This rule, which is part of the court's destruction law in 1981, is released when the defendant is found guilty or innocent.

Serena Kennedy, the chief constable of Merseysides, told the committee that the police were born in Wales on the evening of July 29, but the wrong information had already spread.

Kennedy said two days later that Mr. Luda Cubana was not a Muslim and his parents planned to be a Christian. After notifying the crown prosecution service, the institution that brought criminal charges in the UK said that the information should not be disclosed.

This case also emphasized why we should consider how to process information of information to the public, and to ensure that we do not affect criminal judicial trials.

In the statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said that the official expressed another view of Rudakubanas' disclosure, but did not tell the police about prejudice.

According to the statement, we support a legal reform proposal that can make the application of destruction more clear and simpler, especially when it is related to the problems of general public interests such as public safety or national security.

After the South Port attack, the Legal Commission of the United Kingdom and Wales has been reviewing the court's destruction.

