MASS. Immigration lawyer, an American citizen, ordered the DHS to leave the country





An immigration lawyer born in Massachusetts and an American citizen received an opinion from the federal government on Friday by telling him to leave the country.

It is time for you to leave the United States, says an email from the American Department of Internal Security sent to Nicole Micheroni, lawyer of the Boston-based company, Cameron Micheroni & Silvia.

Micheroni shared the letter on the Bluesky social media site and that informs her that she has seven days until her parole is interrupted, even if she is a citizen.

I like it probably, hopefully, which was sent to me by mistake, said the 40-year-old lawyer at NBC Boston. But they are a bit worrying those who come out of American citizens.

At first glance, Micheroni thought that email was intended for one of his clients, but after watching more closely, the letter only called him.

The language in the email is very threatening, she said at the exit. And it looks a bit like a summary spam email. This does not look like an official government's opinion, but this is the case.

Micheroni did not immediately send a request for comments on Sunday.

She told Wired, a technological magazine, that she did not believe that she would be expelled in seven days, but that she found it concerning the level of care they use to send them.

A senior DHS official provided Masslive a declaration on Sunday, which said that customs and border protection send opinions on the termination of conditional releases for people who have no lawful status.

CBP used known e-mail addresses from abroad to send notifications. If a non-personal email such as American citizen contact was provided by foreigners, opinions may have been sent to involuntary recipients. CBP monitors communications and will address all the problems on a case -by -case basis, said the DHS.

Being clear: if you are a stranger, being in the United States is a privilege and not a right. We act in the best interest in the country and apply the law accordingly, “said the press release.

Micheroni said she was afraid of the situation. That said they are not careful, she told NBC Boston.

In her article on social networks, she tried to shed light on the letter and wrote, can someone know if you can get Italian citizenship through grandparents?

The letter warns that if Micheroni does not immediately leave the United States, it could be subject to potential actions to apply the law that will cause your withdrawal from the United States.

Dhs encourages you to leave immediately, indicates the letter.

Micheroni said that she would not reach internal security and had not suppressed it to an administrative error during her interview with NBC Boston.

I think it's a frightening tactic, she said. I think they want people to be afraid of immigration.

Last week, the Trump administration began to cancel the parole of migrants who were authorized to enter the country using the CBP One application since January 2023, reported the Associated Press. Although it is not clear how many beneficiaries would be affected, the government immediately urged migrants to self-report.

The CBP One application allowed migrants to plan meetings in legal entrance ports instead of crossing the border illegally to search for asylum, according to NPR.

A federal judge said Thursday that it would prevent the Trump administration from commanding more than 500,000 migrants in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela with temporary legal status to leave the country later this month.

