



The UK and G7 allies are considering strengthening the meaningless upper limit of Russian oil export prices after the global oil market collides due to the trade war of Donald Trump.

It is understood that this week's oil market is planning to reduce the $ 60 (46) barrel Caps Russian sources to $ 59.77 per barrel for the first time for the first time for more than four years.

In the late 2022, the G7 restricted the export price of Russian oil in late 2022, which was traded more than $ 100 a barrel to limit oil imports that oil could limit for war efforts in Ukraine.

But experts said that the current plan is meaningless after the global oil market has declined sharply. He added that it is already increasingly related as Russia discovers loopholes to sell crude oil at a normal market rate.

Guardian is working with an international partner to use the price cap to protect Ukraine for Russian War machines and to force Kremlin to participate in the peace process.

The British government approached for comment.

The upper limit effectively banned all G7 and EU countries to purchase more than $ 60 Russian barrels or provide delivery, insurance, brokerage, trade finance and other support services for all transactions that exceed this price.

But Russia was able to use a series of loopholes, including the use of shadow aging tankers to carry cargo at a typical market fee.

According to the analysis of the product data provider S & P Global Plats, the upper limit was applied in about half of the Russias seaborne oil cargo when it was first introduced, but by the end of last year, about 80%of the gap was sold.

Clayton Seigle, a senior researcher at the Strategy and International Research Center in Washington, said that the limit is meaningless. He told Guardian that the G7 should consider tightening the Kremlin screw by lowering the price to less than $ 60.

He may be willing to do this to punish Moscow in the G7. In particular, there is no real fear of not supplying the oil market, he added.

Tom Keating, director of the defense and security think tank Royal United Services Institute, said: we've restricted all the ways to limit Russian income in hydrocarbons. What someone can say doesn't seem to actually work.

Among the fear that the US president could cause a global economic downturn that could reduce the demand for energy, the world oil price price dropped to almost five days.

The international oil benchmark fell from $ 75 per barrel last week to less than $ 60 on Wednesday. After Trump announced a 90 -day suspension of tariffs, except for the level of China, the price rose to more than $ 65 on Thursday.

