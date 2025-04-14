“ The Last of Us '' season 2: Bella Ramsey embraces difficult parts





Bella Ramsey can take a hard blow. But they can also give back a little.

To do this, the actor incorporated a new element in his preparation for the second season of the last of us: physical training.

For two months, they practiced martial arts and worked to become more competent in combat and weapons. They also worked to increase their strength.

It was fun, said Ramsey of their combat training. Becoming physically in good shape and strong, it was great to have an excuse to do it.

It has been since everything has gone, they add.

One of the first scenes that the 21 -year -old British actor has shot for season 2 is the fight in a barn seen on Sunday. More training exercise than a real altercation, Ramseys Ellie ends up eliminating his much larger enemy before learning, from his Dam, that his opponent fired his punches.

My favorite days were stunt days, said Ramsey. I had so many bruises all the time that my lip opened [while filming] Season 2. I always have a little scar on my lip.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the post-apocalyptic Hbos drama takes place in a world ravaged by the outbreak of a mysterious mushroom of cordycepts. Infected human hosts are transformed into deadly monsters that are trained to continue to propagate the disease.

Ramsey plays Ellie, a sneaky and resilient teenager who happens to be the only known human who is sheltered from the fungus. The first season of the adaptation of the acclaimed video games followed Ellie and his guardian initially reluctant Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) while they were traveling in the Cross-Country in the hope of helping efforts to heal. Things do not go as planned.

The last star of us, Bella Ramsey, says that season 2 of shooting 2 was more exhausting than the first.

(BEXX Francois / For time)

The physicity of the season that starts from the start was one of the things that Druckmann had discussed with Ramsey and he congratulated them for their commitment to train. With Ramsey standing just over 5 feet high, Ellie uses her size as an asset combining agileness and reckless excessive confidence to master enemies, people and infected.

There was a lot of dedication to preparing physically, which, I believe, helped them to prepare emotionally for this role, he says, qualifying the best.

Sitting with the legs crossed on a sofa in a hotel suite in Hollywood West on March morning, Ramsey easily admits that making the press is not their favorite part of work. And although it has been almost 10 years since their escape role as ferocious Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, the quantity of attention that comes from the representation of the head in a successful show like The Last of Us is completely different. (For Game of Thrones that I had, like two interviews of telephone calls. It was incredible, they remembered.)

However, they are a game for a winding conversation that stands out through anecdotes about the taste of mushroom cupcakes (thank you, British Vogue), appearing in a recent clip for girlband!, Fearing for their life during a turbulent seaplane and even their Karaoke Song Titanium song by David Guetta.

Looking back their time filming the second season, Ramsey admits that filming was much more exhausting and stimulating for them this time. They also note more than once they have noticed the parallels between their character and themselves. For example, in season 2, we see Ellie trying to establish its independence and move away from the parenting of the Jelsal helicopter.

I really think that that said too, says Ramsey, who chose to live alone during the shooting this season, unlike the first when they lived with their mother. Want people to trust that I am good and I got it and I can do things by myself.

They also feel very connected to the character because playing Ellie helped them understand more about themselves.

Jesse (Young Mazino) is one of the friends of Ellies (Bella Ramsey) presented in the last season 2.

(Liane Hentscher / HBO)

By picking up five years after the events of the first season, the opening of season 2 reveals that the Ellie and Joes relationship was held since its visit to the colony in Jackson, Wyo. Season 1 ended with Joel learning that the only way to develop a potential remedy for infection involved an Ellies brain by surgically eliminating. This leads to its deadly unleashing against the fireflies, the militia group in charge of the installation where the procedure was to take place. Joel then lies in Ellie of what happened.

Ramsey describes Jaels' actions as an ethical enigma.

I understand it and I have a lot of empathy for him, but what he did was obviously bad, said Ramsey. But there is no good or bad answer, really. I think it's really nuanced and somehow personal in season 2, we see the repercussions of this and lying. I think the lie was the thing that was worse.

Although it is not clear how much Ellie knows what happened, he suggested that she suspects that Joel was not completely truthful. Among the things Ramsey found interesting about Ellie in season 2 is that we see her operating in a community. For an orphan who has grown mainly alone, being part of a family unit is something completely new. Ramsey was also impatient to explore the anger of Ellies as a person who does not often experience it.

I think Bella really kisses the difficult part of being Ellie, it is that Ellie is our protagonist, until Ellie is not, says Mazin. That there is hero and villain in this person, and that is part of all this. The fact that our dependence on the people of the heroes or the bad guys makes us bad service, and this leads to a rather bad behavior.

I think that for Bella as an actor, it was simply exciting not to have to portray someone that everyone would applaud all the time, he added. They were very excited by the prospect of being someone with whom people would find it difficult.

Mazin is full of paternal affection for Ramsey as he describes the young actor as an old soul. He reveals just like Ellie, Ramsey has a sense of clumsy humor and a love of word games. But their biggest difference, according to Mazin, is the inclination of Ramseys towards kindness.

Bellas instinct is to be more concerned with others than they are with themselves, says Mazin. Ellie has a more egocentric point of view. Ellies World is her and Joel and God help anyone who arrives in the middle.

In the first episode of season 2, Dina (Isabela Merced) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) share a nearby moment during a New Year dance.

(Liane Hentscher / HBO)

This kindness is the most tangible because Ramsey discusses their thoughts on the identity and the representation and the communities they represent. Last month, the actor shared that they were autistic in an interview with British Vogue. In 2023, just before the first of the shows, they mentioned being non -binary in an interview with the New York Times.

I'm really bad to keep my own secrets, says Ramsey, who appreciates their privacy, but also recognizes that their platform is a privilege. So when I am in an interview, I am very likely to tell people personal things. But that didn't look like a big decision.

If there is a way to speak for the problems that matter and to let people know that being yourself is actually as the best possible way to move around the world, it is something that is definitely a blessing to be in the eyes of the public, they add.

Isabela Merced as Dina, the best friend and love interest, as well as Young Mazino, as well as Jesse, another close friend of Ellies, joined Ramsey. Kaitlyn Devers Abby is also new, which is in search of revenge.

While Ramsey only praised for their distribution comrades, they also admit that they were a little nervous before the season. As a person who always had the impression that adults were easier to befriend, even as a child, Ramsey says they are quite intimidated by the people of their age group.

I felt like the new shy kid, said Ramsey. They were all so cool, I felt like a shy and clumsy.

Despite some products, Ramsey is a pro to direct the conversation away from all spoilers and they were even more diligent than showrunners.

Mazin, for example, confirms that Ramsey will sing and play the guitar as an element this season. (It's Bella, no stuff! He says.) Druckmann adds that Ramsey was even involved in the discussions on the song they would play.

Playing and making music, Ramsey's sharing are among the things they turn to to decompress. And although it is a little on the backburner at the moment, they think they will probably publish songs in a sneaky way.

Music gave me the same feelings of joy and satisfaction as being on the set gives me, says Ramsey. It is good to have another outlet to be able to feel this.

Bella Ramsey says they feel like the new shy kid around their new actors.

(BEXX Francois / For time)

Druckmann also mentions that Ellie and Dinas Romance are much more established at the start of the last game of part II than on television. The show, however, takes the time to develop their relationship as more a slow burn.

While the second season of the last of us arrives at a time when right -wing hostilities towards the LGBTQ + communities and their rights continue to rise, the franchise has been the target of homophobic and transphobic reaction for years.

It's been a bit good to get these people angry about it, says Ramsey. You can be angry about it, but that will not change the fact that the show comes out and that there are women who kiss him and there is a trans character in the game, Lev.

However, Ellie and Dina being subject to homophobic remarks in the first episode of the season seems particularly timely in the current political climate. Before the altercation, Ellie told Dina that people should not perceive her as a threat despite the insistence of the seconds.

I think it's really important with shows like this to show that was not a threat, says Ramsey. That there is no reason to be [terrified]I am not a threat line is very relevant to the communities that this show and other arts represent. [Were] Just human beings like everyone else. There is no reason to be threatened by communities that bring so much light and love to the world.

This can be true with regard to the LGBTQ +community, but that does not change the fact that Ellie is quite dangerous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2025-04-13/bella-ramsey-the-last-of-us-season-2-ellie

