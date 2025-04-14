American actions obtain an increase in tariff exemptions, but the confusion of trade war persists





New York CNN –

American actions increased on Monday while merchants gathered on the exemption from Trump administrations for prices on smartphones, computers and various electronics imported from China.

The DOW increased by 312 points, or 0.78%. The wider S&P 500 increased by 0.79%. Heavy nasdaq composite in technology has won 0.64%.

The three main clues closed above after a restless day of negotiation. The stock market indices had opened higher before giving up gains throughout the morning, because a gathering in technological actions has lost steam. The Nasdaq increased up to 2.4% in the morning before fluctuating between the gains and the losses at noon, then the winner gradually. The Dow and the S&P 500 briefly plunged into the red at noon before winning in the afternoon.

US stock contracts had won over the weekend after investors went on Saturday that the Trump administration issued pricing exemptions for electronics imported from China, according to a customs and American border protection notice published on Friday evening.

Exemptions come after President Donald Trump imposed a 145% tariff rate on imports from China on Wednesday. However, exemptions do not apply at the tariff of 20% on imports from China on the role of the country in the fentanyl trade. Apple (AAPP) joined 2.2% on Monday.

While actions were gaining, confusion persists in the trade war with China: the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick said on Sunday that the exemptions for electronics are only a temporary stay. These products will face separate samples, according to Lutnick.

(The electronics is) exempt from reciprocal rates, but they are included in the prices of semiconductors, which are probably arriving in a month or two, Larnick told ABC News on Sunday.

In another back and forth, Trump said on Monday that he was considering a short-term tariff exemption for car manufacturers. The 25% tariffs on vehicles entered into force on April 3 and the automotive parts should come into force on May 3.

I'm looking for something to help some of the car manufacturers where they have been made in Canada, Mexico and other places and need a little more time, Trump said in the White House remarks. They will do them here, but they need a little more time.

The gains of American actions have followed rallies abroad. In Europe, the Benchmark Stoxx 600 earned 2.7%, while Germanys Dax increased by 2.85%. In Asia, Japan Nikkei 225 won 1.2%, while Hong Kongs hung Seng increased by 2.4%. The Taiwans reference index fell 0.08%, an aberrant value in the middle of widespread gains.

Monday’s American actions gains were also occurred after the new investigation data from the New York Federal Reserve showed growing pessimism among consumers on the short -term prospects of the economy. The New York Fed survey on Monday has shown a sharp increase in short -term inflation expectations of respondents, who jumped 0.5 percentage points to 3.6% the highest reading in a year and a half.

American actions come out of two wild weeks. Trumps The deployment of his so-called reciprocal rates and his subsequent 90-day break on most reciprocal rates sent us actions on a roller coaster.

The S&P 500 fell 9% in the first week of April, its worst week since 2020, before rallying 5.7% in the second week of April, its best week since 2023. The stock market published its third win in modern history on Wednesday after Trump announced a 90 -day break on most reciprocal prices. Despite the overvoltage, the S&P 500 is still negotiated below its fence price on April 2, just before Trump initially announces the reciprocal rates.

The situation remains fluid, in the midst of continuous development twists and turns since the announcement of the Liberation Day less than two weeks ago, UBS analysts said in a note on Monday. But given the 90 -day break on reciprocal prices and the last electronic rate, we expect the recovery of technological actions to continue.

Wall Street will seek to continue a rally, although uncertainty abounds. The lack of clarity on Trumps' trade policy has maintained traders in ignorance in the best way to position their investments and raised concerns about American economic growth.

Although any delay in prices is beneficial on the margin, it is not the same thing as their withdrawal, analysts of Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday. History suggests that a high and prolonged uncertainty that weighs on businesses can have harmful effects on business spending and hiring.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said results in a press release on a press release that the climate is an operational environment much different from this year.

The prospect of a recession has increased with growing indications that economic activity slows down, said Solomon during an appeal with analysts. Our customers, including corporate CEOs and institutional investors, are concerned about significant short -term and longer -term uncertainty that has forced their ability to make important decisions.

Billionaire Ray Dalio over the weekend said Trumps' prices had helped push the United States near a recession or perhaps even worse.

Currently, we are at a decision point and very close to a recession, said the manager of coverage fund on Sunday at NBC News. And I worry for something worse than a recession if it is not well managed.

Friday, Citi analysts lowered their end -of -year objective for the S&P 500 to 5,800, against 6,500, joining a group of Wall Street giants by reducing their forecasts for the profits and growth of companies this year in the midst of an uncertain tariff environment.

Without a doubt, the Goldilocks feeling in place entering this year has given way to abject uncertainty, Citi analysts said in a note on Friday.

This week, a major objective for investors will be the treasury market, which takes place such an abnormally volatile week that it frightened the White House and raised questions about the loss of its status of the debt of the American government.

US treasury bills won slightly on Monday and were relatively stable after falling largely last week. The yield on the 10 -year treasure note oscillated around 4.38% Monday morning, after having increased by 4.5% on Friday. The yields and prices of obligations are negotiated in opposite directions.

The US dollar index, which measures strength in dollars compared to six foreign currencies, has slipped 0.4% on Monday and comes from its biggest drop of a week since 2022. The dollar has largely weakened in the midst of concerns concerning investor confidence in the United States.

US oil on Monday adjusted 3 cents more to $ 61.53 per barrel. Brent Crude, the world reference, set 12 cents more to $ 64.88 per barrel. Oil was largely stable after the OPEC in a monthly report has slightly reduced its forecast for global oil demand this year, invoking the impact of prices.

Meanwhile, Gold dropped by 0.8% on Monday after exceeding a record of $ 3,200 per ounce Troy on Friday. The yellow metal has climbed more than 21% this year while investors flock to shelters. Friday, Goldman Sachs analysts increased their end-of-year price forecasts to $ 3,700, underlying the increased demand for ingots in the middle of economic uncertainty.

