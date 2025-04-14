Saudi Arabia GP 2025 Date, Schedule, Weather, UK Starting Time and Sky Sports How to watch or stream the Jeddah F1 race | F1 news





Formula 1 completed the first triple header in the 2025 season at Jedda's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The dominant victory of Oscar Piatri in Bahrain scored three points from the championship leader Lando Norris if MAX VERSTAPPEN left only eight British drivers.

George Russell's outstanding drive to prevent noris from Bahrain is 14 points from Norris, so the situation is tight at the top of the F1 Drivers' Championship.

MCLAREN scored 48 points in Constructors' Championship with Mercedes and is expected to win again in the demanding Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Ferrari will continue to be competitive from Bahrain to Jedda from Bahrain to Jedda, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, aiming for the first podium of the year.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saudi Arabian GP Track -Jeddah Corniche Circuit Review.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was first joined in the F1 Calendar in 2021 and is one of the scariest tracks on the driver's schedule due to the high -speed section between the walls.

As the driver gets closer to the wall, the sooner it goes, the more complete devotion is needed. But there is a risk of a tremendous conflict.

Hamilton won the inauguration race in 2021, but Red Bull won the next three victories thanks to the 2022 and 2024 VERSTAPPEN.

Jedda's Saudi Arabia GP Weather

Like Bahrain, the weather is dry and hot throughout Jedda. Even after sunset, FP2, qualifiers and grand prix occur, and the temperature is about 30c on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Saudi Arabia GP Date, British Departure Time and Sky Sports F1 Live Schedule -Practice, Qualification and Race

Thursday, April 17th

4pm: Driver Press Conference

Friday, April 18

10:50 am: F2 Account12PM: F1 Academy Practice 2PM: Saudi Arabia GP Practice 1 (Session starts at 2:30 pm) 3.55pm: F2 qualifiers 4.40pm: Team Boss's press conference 5.45pm: Saudi Arabia GP practice 2 (Session at 6 pm Starting) 7.25pm: F1 Academing 8.10pm: The F1 SHOW 8.10pm.

Saturday, April 19

1.15pm: F1 Academy Race 12.05pm: Saudi Arabia GP Practice 3 (Session starts at 2:30 pm)*4.10pm: F2 Sprint5.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Scheduled 6PM: Saudi Arabia

Sunday, April 20

1 pm: F1 Academy Race 22.20pm: F2 Function Lace 4.30pm: Saudi Arabia GP Build Up: Grand Prix Sunday 6pm: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix*8pm: Saudi Arabia

*Also live in the SKY SPORTS main event

How to see or stream Saudi Arabia in the UK and Ireland

Is there a sky?

TV: SKY customers can see the SKY SPORTS F1 from Friday afternoon's first practice session to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix itself at 6 pm on April 20.

App: SKY customers can also see in the SKY SPORTS app -you can board with all drivers!

Is there no sky?

Stream: Bisky customer

Live Blog: A dedicated F1 blog allows you to follow the live coverage on the race weekend.

Free highlight: F1 highlights immediately after checkered flag in the SKY SPORTS app

How to watch Saudi Arabia GP on mobile using the SKY SPORTS app

SKY SPORTS subscribers are as follows.

Lights Out with Sky ID at 6pmtap of SKY SPORTS F1 Channelsign.

*SKY ID Help: How to find or make a SKY ID

What is it now?

It is now an immediate streaming service that can access 12 SKY SPORTS channels, all SKY SPORTS+ Stream, etc.

Since it is an app, customers can immediately join and stream from more than 60 devices. It offers membership options without contracts, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose from a month or member. See the latest membership price.

See here for more information about now.

Formula 1 completed the first triple header in 2025 in Jedda with Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend. SKY SPORTS Stream Now -No Contract, Cancel at any time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/f1/news/12433/13347007/saudi-arabian-gp-2025-dates-schedule-weather-uk-start-time-and-how-to-watch-or-stream-jeddah-f1-race-on-sky-sports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos