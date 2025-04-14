



The president of Rome (AP), Donald Trump, complained on the rhythm of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran on Monday while the two countries are starting a new series of pivot negotiations.

I think they teach us, he said in the oval office at a meeting with the president of El Salvadors.

The next meeting is expected to take place on Saturday in Rome, according to a source from the Italian government which spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press because they were not allowed to speak publicly.

Although Iran has not specifically recognized the plans, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi said that talks would occur in Rome while addressing its Iraqi counterpart on Monday, according to the Iraqi news agency managed by the State.

Speaking of Iran, Trump said I wanted them to be a rich and large nation. However, he said they are radicalized people and that they cannot have a nuclear weapon.

The first series of discussions on the Teherans nuclear program quickly took place on weekends in Oman. Despite the change of location for the second round, it is likely that Oman would continue to mediate.

We received the request from the interested parties, from Oman, who plays the role of mediator and we gave a positive response, said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, to journalists during a trip to Osaka, in Japan. We are ready to welcome, as always, meetings which can provide positive results, in this case on the nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, the leader of the United Nations nuclear custody confirmed separately that he would make a trip to Iran later in the week, perhaps to discuss ways to improve access to his inspectors in Teherans.

The challenges of negotiations could not be higher for the two nations approaching half a century of enmity. Trump has repeatedly threatened to trigger air strikes targeting the Irans nuclear program if an agreement is not concluded. Iranian officials are increasingly warning that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stock of uranium enriched at levels close to the quality of weapons.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, ​​speaking at a meeting in Luxembourg, also said that future talks are in Rome. US and Iranian officials have not confirmed the change of location.

The next series of talks will probably be held elsewhere that Oman, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, journalists in Tehran on Monday. This is not an important question.

The head of the IAEA goes to Iran before the talks

The talks will follow a visit to Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Iran later this week.

The IAEA played a key role in verifying the compliance of IRANS in its 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers and continued to work in the Islamic Republic, even if the theocracy of the countries slowly took off its access after Trump has unilaterally withdrawn from the agreement in 2018.

Continuous commitment and cooperation with the agency are essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are necessary urgently, wrote Grosi on X.

Grossi will arrive in Iran on Wednesday evening and will meet Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian, reported the IRNA news agency managed by the State, citing Kazem Gharibada, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The sanctions are distributed and enrichment remain the main problems

The 2015 nuclear agreement saw Iran accepting to considerably reduce its stock of uranium and enrich up to 3.67% for its nuclear power plant in Bushehr. Today, Iran enriches up to 60%, a short technical step in quality weapons levels and has enough storage for several nuclear bombs, if it chose to build them.

The agreement has lifted economic sanctions against Iran and has shown assets around the world. Transactions collapsed Credo-Refroze these funds and the limited capacity of Irans to sell crude oil abroad, although it is still sold to China, probably at a strong discount.

Although the United States can offer relief of sanctions to Irans' economy, it is not clear how ready to concede. Judging by negotiations since 2018, Iran will probably ask to continue to enrich uranium up to at least 20%. However, none of the two parties offered public declarations on what she is looking for specifically in talks.

There must certainly be guarantees in place concerning the completion of commitments, said Baghaei on Monday. The question of guarantees is particularly important given the history of broken promises in the past. God wants, the negotiation team will continue his work with all these factors and points in mind.

He added: as long as the language of sanctions, pressure, threats and intimidation will continue, direct negotiations will not take place.

However, Araghchi and the American envoy of the Middle East Steve Witkoff met and spoke face to face after about two hours of indirect talks mediated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanais Badr al-Busaidi.

Addressing journalists on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said that he had met Witkoff and that his envoy had very good meetings in the Middle East.

Make a decision on Iran very quickly, said Trump, without developing.

___

Gambrell reported to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Megerian reported Washington. The editors of the Associated Press David Biller and Giada Zampano in Rome, Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and Molly Quell in The Hague, in the Netherlands, contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage of the New York Corporation Carnegie and the Outrider Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Additional APP coverage of the nuclear landscape: https://apnews.com/projects/the-new-nuclear-landscape/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-nuclear-talks-italy-77b07a31957b2cb64bd2c37a9d47dad5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos