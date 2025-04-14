The US dollar continues to drop as the prices prevail over investors rooting





The US dollar has extended its slide against other important currencies on Monday, the last sign that investors can start to avoid what has long been the safest paradise in the world's financial markets.

An index that follows the dollar against a basket of large trade partners dropped for a fifth consecutive day, even though American shares and obligations have rallied. The dollar dropped by around 8% this year, trading almost a three -year hollow.

There has been a particularly steep drop since President Trump announced prices on almost any imports from countries a few weeks ago. The dollar has lost value against the euro, the yen, the pound and a host of other currencies, which makes imports of these countries more expensive for the Americans, even before the prices are applied.

Investors and several Trumps' advisers expected the dollar to strengthen as the prices were put in place, given the conventional wisdom that the samples would discourage Americans from buying imported goods and in turn reduce the demand for foreign currency. Scott Bessent, the secretary of the Treasury, argued that the assessment of the dollars would be large enough to compensate for an increase in inflation.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Mr. Bessent sought to repel the concerns concerning the recent weakening of the dollar, saying that it was still strong and the global reserve currency.

But the extent of the prices that Mr. Trump has announced has been more substantial than much planned, unleashing the turbulence sufficiently acute to raise questions about the question of whether the American active has lost their brightness. In recent weeks, when the dollar has been sold, American shares and government obligations were also obligations, a combination that Krishna Guha, vice-president of Evercore ISI, described as rare, ugly and disturbing.

Partly, the turmoil reflects the confusion on Mr. Trumps' plans for the prices. Mixed messages on exemptions and breaks, and what products and countries could be affected by new prices, have shaken investors who have long seen assets denominated in dollars such as the US Treasury obligations as the safest thing in finance.

Institutional investors and central banks must start to think about what would happen if the dollar and the treasury market are no longer the refuge, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist of the Consulting Society RSM.

Net movements in the value of the dollar can have a destabilizing effect on the world economy, as it serves as a central pillar of the financial system. The dollar is on one side of almost 90% of all foreign trade professions, according to the international regulations bank, from Americans abroad using their credit cards to large companies taking over $ 1 billion. Essential products, such as oil, are also generally at a dollar price, whatever that buys or sells.

Brad Setser, a principal researcher at the foreign relations council who previously worked in the Treasury Department, said that there were reasons not to read the sale of dollars too much.

For almost a decade, American assets have been among the best interpreters in the world to consider the magnificent seven technological actions that have propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to a series of record vertices.

Much of the money in the United States has not come to the United States looking for security. This happens in the United States in search of return and pursuing the American stock period, he said.

In this context, he added, when there is a general decision to reduce risks because the world certainly seems much risky after the announcement of Trump's price, part of this money that bet on American outperformance and that the United States continued to offer disproportionate yields do not take place.

Economists are now seeing much higher chances of a recession in the United States due to climbing trade tensions. This may mean that the Fed will be forced at some point to start reducing interest rates to protect the labor market. Lower rates make assets called dollars less attractive, which could exert more pressure on currency. While the future cutting bar seems high since inflation is ready to increase as growth slows down, the signs that the economy rushes towards a recession could change the approach of central banks.

If that happened, Christopher J. Waller, a Fed governor, would support the cup rates earlier and to a greater measure than initially expected, he said on Monday. In a speech, he also recognized the turbulence caused by Mr. Trumps' prices, saying that it was an understatement to say that the financial markets did not respond well.

The dollar would be more destabilized if Mr. Trump sought to undermine the independence of the Fed, which leads to interest rates free from political influence. Bessent said on Monday that monetary policy was a jewelry box that was to be preserved.

Trump will have the opportunity to choose a new president of the Fed after the term Jerome H. Powells expires in May 2026. The administration will start this process in the fall, said Bessent.

But even Mr. Setser acknowledged that there could be something more fundamentally disturbing for the dollars' slide than a simple change in expectations concerning economic prospects.

It’s not crazy to think that after an exceptional period of policies in the United States and with a real risk of recession, that some foreign investors may wonder if they should continue to put an amount of money in constant increase in the United States, he said.

