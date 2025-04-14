British retailers warn Chinese 'dumping' among tariffs and require termination of tax loopholes.





The woman drinks coffee and calls at the UK High Street.

John Kibble | Getty Image News | Getty image

British retailers warned that Chinese companies have a risk of flooding the UK with a low product to prevent Donald Trump's tariffs from accessing the world's largest consumer market.

The British Retail Consortium said that domestic companies have increased the alarm on “reinforcement” in the US due to 145%of the tariffs on China, along with the closure of major tax loopholes for low income.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of BRC, said in a statement: “Retailers are very concerned about the risk of relocating from the United States to Europe as a result of tariffs.

Analysts reported that there was a particular risk among Chinese producers selling through online marketplaces such as Amazon, Shane, and Classes.

“People like shein and Temu are risk of exporting exports from the United States to Europe, especially the pressure prices for discount retailers and retailers at the bottom,” RBC's Europe “Europe” Street Signs Europe “.

Chamberlain added that this cost can be a low cost for UK and European companies, such as large clothing companies and home goods stores B & M. Primark refused to mention this issue, and B & M did not immediately respond to CNBC's request.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an administrative order to end the “De Minimis” tax looppers over a century of imports of up to $ 800 to promote the rapid growth of low -cost Chinese retailers such as shein and Temu.

The UK retailers are currently required to file a lawsuit against their own tax exemptions for imports of up to $ 135 ($ 178).

Dickinson of BRC said, “In view of the current designated tension, the government should review the minimum rules to ensure the best results for UK retailers and customers.

Andrew GoodACRE of BIRA (British Independent Retailters Association) said that even before the announcement of tariffs on CNBC, member companies are demanding concerns about the amount of items coming into the country and ending the shaving imports of threshold.

GOODACRE said on an email, “We have asked the government to review its obligations for several months.” “Every year, billions of products are sold through a large market, and they do not work in the country and avoid VAT obligations.”

“The idea of ​​throwing more products through this channel is a real possibility, and it is worried for small retailers,” he said.

“Customers can see lower prices, but they will set up an unfair market that leaves brick and mortar stores as much more disadvantageous than usual.”

However, Chamberlain suggested that the ability of Chinese companies to flood other markets may be limited because the additional costs sold to the United States increases overall.

“China's electronic tailor is especially faced with rising costs, especially because of the change in the minimiss rules, so you may need to raise prices worldwide because you have to pay import tariffs on exports to the United States.”

