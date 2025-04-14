



A worker rests in a factory with steel bike rims for export to the United States in Hangzhou in the province of Zhejiang in eastern China on Friday, April 11, 2025.

China characteristic | Future publishing | Getty Images

If China wants to lose a certain manufacture following President Trump's prices, the US manufacturing sector will not be the main beneficiary, according to a new survey by the CNBC supply chain. The Trump administration indicates that a reshaping boom is coming, but most companies tell CNBC that costs could be as double to bring back supply chains and rather a new search for low -cost price diets will start.

Almost three -quarters of those questioned (74%) said that the cost was the main reason to say that they would not be in production, followed by the challenge of finding qualified work (21%). The Trump administration has promised tax reductions for companies bringing in manufacturing, but the survey has found lower taxes in the cost classification which has an impact on the decision -making of the manufacturing site.

Despite some recent high-level announcements in the technology sector, including NVIDIA's plans for a superordinator factory in the United States and Apple’s commitment to invest $ 500 billion in the country, most companies cite costs as prohibitive. The technological sector received a suspended on Friday evening, new prices on China and other world manufacturing countries, but the Trump administration is moving forward with a national security survey that targets critical technology for future prices.

The majority of respondents who take the survey believe that the price of building a new national supply chain would be at least current costs (18%) and would probably be more than twice as expensive (47%). Instead of handing over the supply chains to the United States, 61% said it would be more profitable to move supply chains to low-rate countries.

In addition to prices, consumer demand and raw material prices, as well as “the inability of the current administration to provide a coherent strategy”, have been cited as key concerns in the supply chain.

A majority of respondents (61%) said they feel like the Trump administration “intimidates American companies”.

In total, 380 respondents from the companies in the supply chain and commercial organizations were included in the survey, conducted from April 14 to 18. The survey was sent to members of the United States Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the National Retail Federation, the American Apparel and Footwear Association, shoe distributors and America's retailers, the advice of supply chain management professionals, OL USA, SEKO LOGISTICS and its logistics.

Among the respondents indicating their interest in restoring the American supply chain, they expect a process that would take many years, 74% expected a calendar of three to five years, if not more: 41% said at least three to five years; 33% have said more than five years.

Automation will dominate human workers

If manufacturing returns to the United States, automation will be a major component of the economic model, 81% of respondents saying that it will be used more than human workers.

“The US labor market is a concern when you consider movement in the United States,” said Mark Baxa, CEO of the CSCMP supply chain.

In the current environment, layoffs are an immediate concern, the respondents divided almost uniformly between those who provide accommodation reductions (47%) and those who say they do not have current dismissal plans (53%). The majority of respondents expect job cuts over the next nine months and 38% in two to three months.

A Fed survey published Monday revealed an increase in fears concerning dismissals.

Currently, the most widespread reaction to Trump prices is the cancellation of orders (89%) depending on the expectation that consumers will withdraw from expenses, which 75% of respondents said they were planning. For products that arrive under new rate rates, 61% of those who participated in the survey said they would increase prices.

“The immediate impact is the cancellations of the order and the risk of decline in consumption expenditure is remarkable,” said Baxa.

Respondents of the survey expect the hardest products due to a decline in consumption expenses are discretionary products (44%), furniture (19%) and luxury (19%).

“For the moment, we have noticed a cancellation or heavy break rate for freight from China, but we see increased volumes and frontal charges of other Asian countries which have taken a reciprocal break for 90 days,” said Paul Broosier, vice-president of the world supply chain in its logistics.

Termination chain recession warning

Sixty-three percent of respondents warn against a recession with an impact on the American economy this year following Trump's prices policy, with about half (51%) of those who expect it to reach T2.

“The supply chains that support millions of American jobs, feed American manufacturers and provide affordable choices to American consumers are now undergoing damage signs because of these destructive rates,” said Steve Lamar, CEO of American Apparel & Footwear Association. “Higher prices, job losses, products of products and bankruptcies will only be part of the adversity that the American economy is evolving while the president pursues this poorly advised pricing policy.”

He previously told CNBC that damage to economy companies could soon be “irreversible”.

Trump National Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Monday that more than 10 countries had made “incredible” commercial offers in the United States and that he has “100%” guaranteed that there is no upcoming recession.

Several surveys taking the PDG pulse shows generalized expectations that a recession may have already started or will soon be to come.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink said that on the basis of the conversations he had had with CEOs through the economy, the United States is now very close or already in recession.

Small businesses and startups claim that the prices will be catastrophic and will place American risky jobs.

“Small consumer companies that have started with an innovative idea do not have the capital to invest in the construction of factories,” said Bruce Kaminstein, member of Ny Angels and founder and former CEO of the Casabella cleaning product company. “They were forced to go abroad due to a lack of production facilities here in American factories in China welcomed our business and helped us market our products,” he said.

This period of the year, it is when the retailers command their items returning to school and vacation, and although importers fell to orders between 5% and 30%, according to the survey, the majority of respondents say that the back -to -school and vacation orders have not been affected specifically. But the majority of respondents (75%) indicate that they will increase the price of these seasonal goods with high demand. They also suggest that companies are preparing for a cautious consumer. Emphasis is on low -cost goods for holidays (67%) and more promotional items (21%). Ambitious luxury (7%) and luxury (5%) ranked last among holiday orders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/14/tariffs-wont-bring-manufacturing-back-to-us-supply-chain-survey.html

