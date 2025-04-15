



Thousands of people from all over the United Kingdom will be received by the Easter Catholic Church, and the parishes across the UK have significantly increased adults, and young people are leading the way.

With the Westminster parish alone, half of this Easter will receive 500 adults in the church. Half of them are catechumen, which will not be baptized and will be accused of baptism. This number indicates a 25 % increase in the previous year.

Southwak, another Catholic parish in London, has also reported that a large number of adults are entering the church. 450 represents 10 years height in Easter Surveillance.

Abnormally, seven mothers of a large number of converts decided to join the church after the youngest child began to show interest in faith as an infant.

According to Archbishop Mark O Tule, where the Cardiff-Menbia parish increased 100 % of the previous year's transition, there are many detention groups among young people.

We pointed out that many of us join us are young, and Daily Telegraph uses the word consistent and consistent when explaining why you join the Catholic Church.

really. York Orarian's Daniel also found a similar pattern. The Oratori, a 19th -century British conversion, founded by St. Philip Neri, was at the forefront of the UK Catholic resurrection. Seven Oratoria houses in the UK and Wales have been open in recent years and have been converted to faith through personalized approaches all year round.

Father Daniel explained that today's society lacks moral confusion and meaning. If people can find something that is meaningful, provide meaning, and provide a community that the Catholic Church, they will be attracted to this, and I think this is especially true for young people.

Archbishop John Wilson, the Archbishop of Southwak, said: Each story is unique, but the core of every story is the same anxiety as the same craving. Such feelings can only be answered and fulfilled by Christ. '

The France Catholic Church welcomed more than 10,384 adult catechumen in Easter this year through channels, up 45 % from 2024. This is the biggest number since the start of the record. Groups aged 18-25 now account for 42 %of adult catechumen.

According to this trend, it was submitted by the Bible Society last week that the UK's attendance in the UK has increased by 55 % since 2018.

The extensive report, which compares the data from 19,101 surveys in 2018, compared 13,146 adults in 2024, which was enough to provide 99 %of confidence level in 2024, and the title was quietly revived and painted an amazing Christian revival throughout the UK. 41 % of the 16-24 years of age who attended the church were Catholics.

(Photo provided by Oxford speech)

