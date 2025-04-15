PS5 prices are actually rising in the UK and Europe.





Sony has accused the challenging economic environment by raising most of the console hardware in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand to 10-15 %. Thanks to tariffs, the import costs of US imports were likely to be contributed to the rising factor, and the equal price increase in the US would be in progress.

Sony manufactures most of the PlayStation 5 hardware in China, currently has 145 %tariffs on imports to the United States, and contains game consoles in the temporary suspension of some technical tariffs announced on Friday. The price increase in other markets may be a way to limit how the price should rise rapidly in the United States, which is the main market of Sony.

The digital version of the PS5 is the main goal of the price hike that rises from all four markets, and the standard version including disk drive is only on Australia and New Zealand. In all four markets, PlayStation 5 Pro remains at the same price. Sony is also slightly lowering the price of an add -on disc drive accessories.

The SONYS blog posts have criticized the change in inflation and floating exchange rates that announced this change, but did not mention Trump's tariffs or import costs, and the current price is the same. Analyst Sercan Toto told CNBC that it would be amazing if Sony could have a good time for the company to raise the price if Sony could maintain the price of the US PlayStation at a stable price.

This is the second time Sony has raised the price of the PS5 in most markets after Sony did the same thing in August 2022. At that time, Sony mentioned that similarly similar global inflation rates and adverse currency trends were criticized, but specifically, it would not increase the price of the US. This time there is no such confirmation.

The new PS5 price is as follows:

The new disk drive for the PS5 price is as follows:

