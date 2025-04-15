The United States takes a step towards the prices of fleas and pharmaceuticals with new probes





The United States has launched national security probes that could lead to prices on chips and pharmaceutical products, paving the way for a strong potential escalation of the trade war.

President Donald Trump said on several occasions that he planned to apply steep samples to the two sectors, and US officials said during the weekend that consumer electronic products could be taken in the Chips survey.

The probes occur despite a series of pricing cutlery in recent days, including Trumps' decision last week to suspend abrupt reciprocal samples against many countries, as well as to announce the weekend a temporary size for consumer electronics which will help technological companies depend on Chinese imports.

In two separate deposits of the federal register on Monday afternoon, the United States said it was investigating the implications of national security importation of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and also that it would examine pharmaceuticals, their ingredients and derivatives.

The pharmaceutical survey has covered both generic and finished brand drugs, and critical inputs such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, depending on the file.

The two probes were launched by the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lunick, on April 1, according to the documents, the day before Trump's publication announced his reciprocal prices of the current day of the so-called Liberation Day.

These probes, called investigations into article 232, generally take several months to finish and require a period of opinion and public comments. The Trump administration said it would collect comments for 21 days.

The deposits intervene as Trump said he would refine his pricing regime.

Earlier Monday, Trump said he was considering something to help automobile companies that made vehicles in North America.

They go to games that have been made in Canada, Mexico and other places, and they need a little time because they will make them here, Trump of the oval said on Monday.

Trump unveiled high prices of 25% on imports of cars and parts last month, in a decision that threatens to increase costs for American consumers and overthrow the world's automotive supply chains.

Under the negotiation scheme, cars and parts manufactured in Canada and Mexico face lower samples and only attract the 25% rate on their non -American content if they comply with the rules of the USMCA 2020 trade agreement.

Trumps' comments suggest on Monday that it could offer manufacturers more time to move supply chains to North America.

The actions of the so-called large large automatic car manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and General Motors increased on Monday, with GM up more than 3%, Ford up 4%and listed shares in the United States in Chrysler Parent Stellantis winning 5.6%.

The trio is pressure on the administration for months to offer a complete exemption from the prices for all cars and parts in accordance with the USMCA.

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, who represents the three companies, said: I think there is an increasing awareness that some of these parts have unexpected consequences and make vehicle assembly in the United States more difficult.

Motor manufacturers have also been affected by 25% prices on steel and aluminum imports, while certain vehicle manufacturers are faced with other tasks such as 20% presidents on China.

Blunt said: We understand that some of the individual prices stacked on parts undermine the manufacturing objective in the United States, which is an objective that we share with the administration.

Trump described himself on Monday as a very flexible person.

