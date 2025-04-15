



A legal defense group asked the American Court of International Trade on Monday to block Donald Trumps for scanning prices on foreign business partners, arguing that the president has exceeded his authority.

The trial was brought by the Liberty Justice Center, a defense group for legal defenders, on behalf of five American companies which import goods from countries targeted by prices.

No one should have the power to impose taxes that have such large global economic consequences, said Jeffrey Schwab, Centers of Liberty Justice Centers, in a statement. The Constitution gives the power to set tax rates, including prices in the congress, not to the president.

The Liberty Justice Center is the branch of litigation of Illinois Policy Institute, a free market thinkank. He contributed to the Supreme Court case Janus V AFSCME in which he succeeded in weakening the power of collective negotiation of public unions.

According to the group press release, the tariff case was filed on behalf of five companies operated by the owner who were seriously injured by the prices. Companies include a company based in New York specializing in the import and distribution of wines and spirits, an electronic commerce company specializing in the production and sale of sports fishing tackles, a company that manufactures ABS pipe in the United States using imported ABS resin from South Korea and Taiwan, a small company based in Virginia which makes electronic kits and a brand for women based on women.

The representatives of the White House did not immediately respond to an email asking for comments.

The Trump administration faces a similar trial before the Federal Court of Florida, where a small business owner asked a judge to block the prices imposed on China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/14/trump-administration-tariffs-lawsuit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos