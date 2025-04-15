



A long ribbon of federal lands along the American-mexic border that President Donald Trump turns to the Ministry of Defense would be controlled by the army in the context of a base, which could allow troops to hold intruders, including migrants, American officials told the Associated Press.

The transfer of this border area to military control and being part of an army installation is an attempt by the Trump administration to bypass a federal law which prohibits American troops from being used in national police on American soil.

But if the troops ensure the security of the land which are part of an army base, they can fulfill this function. However, at least one presidential powers expert said that this decision should be challenged before the courts.

The officials said that the question was still being examined in the Pentagon, but even if any legal examination is displayed, the intention of the administrations is to hold troops on the border.

Related

The corridor, known as the Roosevelt reserve, is a 60-foot federal buffer zone that ribbons along the New Mexico border in California, except when it meets tribal or private land. It had been managed by the Department of the Interior until Trump ordered the control to be transferred to the Ministry of Defense during a presidential note published on Friday evening.

During the next 45 days, the Ministry of Defense will test control of a section of the Roosevelt reserve in the New Mexico, east of Fort Huachuca, which is an army installation in Arizona, said one of the US officials. During this period, the army will set up additional fences and signs warning people not to intrusion.

People who are not allowed to be in this area could be arrested by Armys security forces, officials said, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

All the country's migrants illegally owned by military personnel on these lands are said to be given to local agencies in the application of civil laws, officials said.

Troops are prohibited from leading civilian police on American soil under the posse Comitatus Act. An exception known as the doctrine for military purposes in certain cases but would not apply here and would probably be disputed in court, said Elizabeth Gotein, an expert in presidential emergency at the Brennan Center for Justice.

This is because even if the troops would be on land designated as an army installation, they should prove that their main mission was not to carry out border security and the police and that the interest of the order of Trump transfers the Roosevelt reserve to the control of the military is to secure the border, she said.

The doctrine for military purposes only applies if the aspect responsible for the application of laws is incident, said Gotein. Do this [area] Do you have a military goal that has nothing to do with the application of customs and security on the border?

Rebecca Santana contributed from Washington.

About Taracopp, AP

Tara Copp is a Pentagon correspondent for the Associated Press. She was previously head of the Pentagon office for Sightline Media Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2025/04/14/us-army-to-control-federal-land-along-us-mexico-border/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos