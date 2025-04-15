



William_Potter | Istock | Getty images

The US trade department conducts a national security survey on imports of semiconductor technology and related downstream products, according to a federal register posted online on Monday.

The official document which calls for public comments on the survey also confirms that the chips and the electronic supply chain will not be excluded from the pricing plans of the American president Donald Trump despite his declaration on Friday that many of these products were exempt from his “reciprocal rates”.

Within the framework of the survey, the Commerce Department will investigate the “feasibility of the increase in the capacity of interior semiconductors” in order to reduce dependence on imports and if additional commercial measures, including prices, are “necessary to protect national security”.

The survey includes a wide range of items, including chip components such as silicon platelets, tamias manufacturing equipment and “downstream products containing semiconductors”.

Semiconductors play a role in essentially all types of modern electronics, giving the survey of Massive Implications for Trump's World Trade War as it seeks to stimulate American manufacturing.

While exemptions have been made on various electronic products, including smartphones, computers and semiconductors, Trump and some officials declared during the weekend that the stay was temporary and was one of the plans to apply separate prices in the sector.

The investigation into semiconductors initiated for the first time by the Secretary of Commerce on April 1 puts into force the reason that these prices come into force.

The Commerce Department will first allow the public's comments on the survey to be submitted no later than 21 days from Wednesday.

However, on Sunday, Trump would have said that he would announce new prices on imported semiconductors over the next week, and this flexibility will be shown to certain companies.

On the same day, the secretary of commerce, Howard Lutnick, told ABC News “this week” that separate prices for semiconductors and electronic products were “probably a month or two”.

The Trump trade department cited the investigation under article 232 of the 1962 law on the extension of exchanges, which can allow the American president to impose prices for national security.

The justification is used for a similar survey on pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical ingredients, which was also disclosed on Monday.

The United States depends heavily on the technology of semiconductors imported from markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and the Netherlands.

However, for years, Washington has implemented policies aimed at further overcoming the semiconductor supply chain, including through industrial policies such as flea and science law of $ 280 billion.

NVIDIA, the flea manufacturer supplying a large part of the boom in artificial intelligence, announced on Monday a plan to design and construction of factories which, for the first time, will produce NVIDIA AI fulfillment in the United States

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the largest flea foundry in the world, announced its intention to increase its existing investments in the advanced manufacture of semiconductors in the United States by an additional $ 100 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/15/us-discloses-details-on-chips-probe-as-it-prepares-new-tariffs-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos