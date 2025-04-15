Iran says the next series of nuclear talks with us to Oman, not in Rome





Rome speaks between Iran and the United States on the Teherans nuclear program seemed to be ready to leave the Middle East on Monday, because an Italian source and others said that the next series of negotiations would take place in Rome. But early Tuesday, Iran insisted that the next round would be held again in Oman.

It was not immediately clear where negotiations would take place after the announcement of Tehran's night. US officials have not said where discussions are said to be. President Donald Trump complained separately from the pace of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran while the two countries are starting a new series of pivot negotiations.

I think they teach us, he said in the oval office at a meeting with the president of El Salvador.

The next meeting was to take place on Saturday in Rome, according to a source from the Italian government which spoke under the cover of anonymity to the Associated Press because they were not allowed to speak publicly. Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani also reported that talks would take place.

We received the request from the interested parties, from Oman, who plays the role of mediator and we gave a positive response, Tajani told journalists during a trip to Osaka, Japan. We are ready to welcome, as always, meetings which can provide positive results, in this case on the nuclear issue.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, ​​speaking at a meeting in Luxembourg, also said that future talks are in Rome. And the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, reportedly said on Monday that the talks would have taken place in Rome while addressing his Iraqi counterpart on Monday, according to the Iraqi news agency managed by the State.

Then early Tuesday, the IRNA news agency managed by the State quoted the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, saying that the talks would be back in Oman, without developing on reason. Easter Sunday will be the coming weekend, a big party in Rome, which surrounds the city of the Vatican, the house of the Roman Catholic church.

The first series of conferences on Teherans quickly advanced the nuclear program took place last weekend in Oman.

The challenges of negotiations could not be higher for the two nations approaching half a century of enmity. Trump has repeatedly threatened to trigger air strikes targeting the Irans nuclear program if an agreement is not concluded. Iranian officials are increasingly warning that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stock of uranium enriched at levels close to the quality of weapons.

Speaking of Iran, Trump said I wanted them to be a rich and large nation. However, he said they are radicalized people and that they cannot have a nuclear weapon. “”

Meanwhile, the leader of the United Nations nuclear custody confirmed separately that he would make a trip to Iran later in the week, perhaps to discuss ways to improve access to his inspectors on the Tehran program.

The head of the IAEA goes to Iran before the talks

The talks will follow a visit to Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Iran later this week.

The IAEA played a key role in verifying Iran compliance with its 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers and continued to work in the Islamic Republic, even if the country's theocracy slowly took off its access after Trump has unilaterally withdrawn America from the 2018 agreement.

Continuous commitment and cooperation with the agency are essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are necessary urgently, wrote Grosi on X.

Grossi will arrive in Iran on Wednesday evening and will meet Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian, reported the IRNA news agency managed by the State, citing Kazem Gharibada, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The sanctions are distributed and enrichment remain the main problems

The 2015 nuclear agreement saw Iran accepting to considerably reduce its stock of uranium and enrich up to 3.67% for its nuclear power plant in Bushehr. Today, Iran enriches up to 60%, a short technical step in quality weapons levels and has enough storage for several nuclear bombs, if it chose to build them.

The agreement has lifted economic sanctions against Iran and has shown assets around the world. The collapse of the agreement is reconstructing these funds and limiting Iran's capacity to sell crude oil abroad, but it is still sold to China, probably at a strong discount.

Although the United States can offer relief of sanctions to Irans' economy, it is not clear how ready to concede. Judging by negotiations since 2018, Iran will probably ask to continue to enrich uranium up to at least 20%. However, none of the two parties offered public declarations on what she is looking for specifically in talks.

There must certainly be guarantees in place concerning the realization of commitments, “said Baghaei on Monday.” The question of guarantees is particularly important given the history of broken promises in the past. God wants, the negotiation team will continue his work with all these factors and points in mind.

He added: as long as the language of sanctions, pressure, threats and intimidation will continue, direct negotiations will not take place.

However, Araghchi and the American envoy of the Middle East Steve Witkoff met and spoke face to face after about two hours of indirect talks mediated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanais Badr al-Busaidi.

Addressing journalists on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said that he had met Witkoff and that his envoy had very good meetings in the Middle East.

Well, make a decision on Iran very quickly, “said Trump, without developing.

Gambrell reported to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Megerian reported Washington. The editors of the Associated Press David Biller and Giada Zampano in Rome, Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and Molly Quell in The Hague, in the Netherlands, contributed to this report.

