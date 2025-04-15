



The Trump administration is launching investigations into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors in the United States as part of an attempt to impose prices on the two sectors for national security reasons, showed opinions published at the Federal Register on Monday.

The documents which should be published on Wednesday set a deadline of 21 days from this date for the submission of public comments on the issue and indicate that the administration intends to continue the samples under the authority granted by the law on the extension of the exchanges of 1962. Such investigations must be carried out within 270 days which were announced.

The Trump administration launched 232 surveys on copper and wood imports, and requests for information made in the first mandate of the American presidents constituted the basis of the prices deployed since its return to the White House in January on steel and aluminum and on the automotive industry.

The United States began to collect tariffs of 10% on imports on April 5. Pharmaceutical products and semiconductors are exempt from these tasks, but Trump said they would face distinct rates.

Trump said on Sunday that he would announce a rate rate on imported semiconductors over the next week, adding that there would be flexibility with certain companies in the sector.

The United States is based strongly on the imported chips of Taiwan, which the president of the time, Joe Biden, sought to reverse by granting billions of prices of the flea law to attract manufacturers of flea to extend production in the United States.

Taiwans Minister of the Economy, Kuo Jyh-Huei, said his government would organize simulations for different levels of semiconductors and are asking for interviews with the United States.

Taiwan is home to TSMC, the first producer in the world of the most advanced fleas and a main contributor to the GDP of the islands. Addressing journalists outside the Parliament, Kuo said he would seek to ensure fair competition for the Taiwanese industry.

The Taiwanese and American flea sectors are complementary, he added.

The survey announced on Monday will include pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as other derivative products, the opinion said.

Medicines manufacturers have argued that prices could increase the risk of shortages and reduce access to patients. However, Trump has put pressure on the fees, arguing that the United States needs more manufacturing of drugs, so it has not to count on other countries for its supply of drugs.

Industry companies have put pressure on Trump to sentence prices on pharmaceutical products imported in the hope of reducing the bite of loads and allowing time to move manufacturing.

Large drug manufacturers have global manufacturing fingerprints, mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia, and moved more production in the United States implies a major commitment of resources and could take years.

