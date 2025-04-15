US companies continue to block Trump prices, say trade deficits are not an emergency





A group of five small businesses continued President Donald Trump on Monday, seeking to block Newtariffs to impose imports in the past few weeks.

The trial in Theu.s. The Court of International Tradeallages that Trump has illegally usurped the power of the Congress to perceive prices by affirming that trade deficits with other countries constitute an emergency.

The Congress has not delegated such power, indicates the trial. The status the president

Invokes the law on economic powers of international emergency (IEEPA) does not allow the president to unilaterally emit global prices across the edge.

Theliberty Justice Center, which represents the companies operated by the owner, said that the so -called rates of the release day of at least 10% on most countries and higher rates for dozens of other countries, are small devastating businesses across the country.

His claimed emergency is the fruit of his own imagination: trade deficits, which have persisted for decades without causing economic damage, are not an emergency, indicates the trial.

These trade deficits are not an unusual and extraordinary threat either.

The Liberty Justice Center noted that the Trump administration has imposed prices even on the countries with which the United States has no trade deficit, further undergoing the justification of administrations.

This court should declare the presidents of unprecedented power illegal, prohibit the functioning of executive actions which claim to impose these prices under the ieepa and reaffirm the principle of basic foundation of this country: there will be no taxation without representation, indicates the trial.

The complainants include the selections of Vovo from New York, which import and distribute and distribute wines, spirits and small production sakes; Fishusain Pennsylvania, an e -commerce and wholesale trade in the manufacturing and sales of sport fishing and related equipment; And Genova Pipein Utah, which makes plastic pipes, conduits and plumbing fittings, irrigation, drainage and electric applications.

The other complainants Aremicrokits Llcin Virginia, which manufactures educational electronic kits and music instruments, Andterry Precision Cycling, a brand of cycling clothing for women based in Vermont.

Terry Cycling has already paid $ 25,000 in unforeseen prices this year for the goods for which Terry was the important of the record, and Terry plans that the prices will cost the company around $ 250,000 by the end of 2025, according to the trial.

Terry Cycling in 2026 plans to cope with around $ 1.2 million in tariff costs an amount that is simply not surviving for a size company, the trial said.

CNBC asked for comments from the White House on the trial.

