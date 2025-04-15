Temu draws its Google shopping ads in the United States





TEMU completely closed Google Shopping Ads in the United States on April 9, with its App Store classification, then passing from a third or fourth position typical at 58th in just three days.

The printing share of the company, which measures the frequency to which their ads appear in relation to eligibility, have greatly dropped before disappearing completely from the auctions of advertisers before April 12.

The moment has coincided with the hardened position of the Trump administration on Chinese imports, increasing the 125% prices while maintaining a more moderate approach for other business partners.

Seen for the first time. Mike Ryan, head of electronic commerce information at Smarter Ecommerce, shared this news on LinkedIn:

Between the lines. The TEMU business model relied on highly subsidized orders from the parent company PDD to stimulate the growth of market share, despite a loss of individual sales.

New prices, combined with repressions on “minimis” import gaps, have seriously undermined the direct approach to TEMU manufacturers. The incapacity of the company to maintain the performance of the application without advertising for a single day demonstrates the fragility of its position on the market.

Why we care. Advertisers of electronic commerce can undergo temporary relief from digital advertising costs while Aggressive TEMU expenses disappear from the auction platforms. Similar fast market outings (for example, Amazon during the first locking of the pandemic) led to a drop in expensive metrics per click. A certain reduction in CPM levels is expected, which potentially reduces the CPC and the conversion cost for the remaining advertisers.

Prices. The underlying causes of TEMU retirement (prices and import restrictions) could ultimately prove to be more damaging for the electronic commerce landscape, in particular for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Conclusion. Contrary to the failure of competitor Wish.com, the parent company of Temu remains fundamentally solid. With the American trade policy still by train and in front of the internal opposition even within the administration, the TEMU retirement may not be permanent.

