



US vice-president JD VANCE said that there was “good luck” that a trade agreement could be concluded with the United Kingdom, while dust continues to settle upon the reshuffle of US world trade.

“We are certainly working very hard with the government of Keir Starmer,” said Vance in an interview on Monday with the Unherd website.

The world stock market has been shaken by turbulence since April 2, after President Donald Trump announced scanning prices on almost all countries.

The unprecedented trade policy maneuver included a price of 10% “basic” on all imports from the United Kingdom, France and other long-standing business partners.

British government sources have suggested that recent talks with the United States on a trade agreement have made good progress. It is understood that any agreement would focus on more than the simple drop in prices and would cover the elements of trade in goods and services.

In the vast interview with Vance with Unherd, he suggested that an American-UK trade agreement would be easier to land than with other European countries due to “a much more mutual relationship”.

He mentioned Germany as an example of a country that has exported strongly to the United States, but in comparison, it was “quite difficult for many American exports”.

British Minister of Affairs and Trade, Sarah Jones praised Vance's comments and said the United Kingdom was “good position”.

She told BBC Breakfast that talks to conclude an agreement with the United States was underway, but refused to provide a calendar on their progress.

“No one wants prices. No one wants a pricing war. We want to conclude an agreement with the United States. We think it would be the best way to get jobs and growth in our country,” she added.

Liberal-democratic chief Sir Ed Davey said Trump was “no more reliable ally”.

“It seems to me that President Trump goes around Congress. We do not want to copy this,” he told BBC world in a program.

Any trade agreement with the United States should be “correctly examined” by the ministers, he added.

After Trump announced his “Liberation Day” rates, the stock markets around the world have dropped, with billions of dollars suffered on the US stock market in the days that followed.

The president has since made a few exemptions, and the stock markets showed signs of recovery on Monday, although they are still broken down the month.

Vance said that any implementation of a new system would make the financial markets “nervous” and that Trump is attached to the pricing strategy as “a long -term piece”.

“What we want is to see lower trade deficits, really at all levels,” said Vance.

The vice-president also expressed an affinity for Europe, after derogatory remarks between him and other senior American officials were disclosed from a private conversation.

“I love Europeans. I said on several occasions that I think you cannot separate American culture from European culture,” said Vance.

He also underlined points that he and the White House have underlined several times, saying that Europe must better strengthen its own self -defense.

“It is not in the interest of Europe, and it is not in the interest of America, that Europe is a vassal of permanent security in the United States,” said Vance.

Vance then discussed the war in Ukraine and the criticisms that the United States could become too comfortable with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He reiterated the message of the administration which ends the war “You must try to understand” on both sides.

“This does not mean that you are morally supporting the Russian cause or that you support the large -scale invasion,” said Vance.

“But you should try to understand what their strategic red lines are, in the same way that you should try to understand what the Ukrainians try to get out of the conflict,” he continued.

Russia launched its deadliest attacks on Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least 35 people and encouraging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to invite Trump to visit his country before any agreement was concluded from Russia.

