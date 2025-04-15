VANCE vice president says it's a 'good opportunity' of US trade trading with England.





British government sources have recently suggested that dialogue with the United States on trade transactions is showing good progress. I understand that all transactions will focus on lowering tariffs and dealing with trading elements in both goods and services.

In a wide range of interviews with Vance, he suggested that “much more interrelation” would make US-UK trade transactions easier to land than other European countries.

He mentioned it as an example of a country that exported Germany to the United States, but it was very difficult to export “many US exports.”

Sarah Jones, the British Business and Trade Minister Sarah Jones, welcomed Vance's opinion and said that the UK is in a “good location.

She told the BBC Breakfast that BBC Breakfast was in progress, but did not provide a timeline for progress.

“No one wants tariffs. Nobody wants a tariff war. We want to secure a deal with the United States. We think this is the best way to secure jobs and growth in our country.”

Lord Eddavy, a Liberal Democratic Party, said Trump was “no longer a trusted ally.”

“Trump seems to be bypassing parliament. We don't want to copy it,” he said to the BBC's world in a program.

He added that all trade transactions with the United States should be “properly investigated” by the ministers.

Trump was released after his “Liberation Day” tariff, and the world's stock market was released, and for several days, the trillion dollar disappeared from the US stock market.

The president has since been exempted since then, and on Monday, the stock market showed signs of recovery, but it still fell to the moon.

Vance said that all the implementation of the new system will make the financial market “jurge” and Trump is devoted to “long -term play” in the tariff strategy.

Vance said, “What we want is to actually see a low trade deficit.

The vice president also expressed his preference for Europe.

Vance said, “I love Europeans, I repeatedly said that you could not separate American culture from European culture.

He also emphasized the points that he and the White House repeatedly created, saying that Europe should better strengthen his self -defense.

Vance said, “It is not the interest of the United States that it is not the benefit of Europe and that Europe becomes a permanent security painter in the United States.

Vance continued to criticize the United States that the United States would be so cozy with Russian President Vladimir Putin to solve the Ukrainian war.

He repeated the executive's message to end the war.

Vance said, “This does not mean that it does not mean morally supporting Russia's cause or supports a full -fledged invasion.

“But you should try to understand what strategic red lines are in the same way as trying to understand that Ukrainians are trying to get out of conflict.”

On Sunday, Russia began the most deadly attack on Ukraine this year, and at least 35 people died and urged President VolodyMyrensky in Ukraine to invite Trump to visit his country before he started dealing with Russia.

