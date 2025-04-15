Is we chicken really “chlorinated” and is it sure? : Blows





Chicken is transformed differently in the United States than the EU and the United Kingdom, which means that Europeans are skeptical of the American "chlorinated chicken".

When President Trump recently seized Europe's disgust for the purchase of American chicken, his comments have discussed a long -standing and division of trade that is flared from time to time.

Europeans denigrate American poultry as “chlorinated chicken” or “chlorhnchen” in the German press, and consider it to be dangerous.

The expression refers to the use of chlorine in poultry transformation plants after birds have been slaughtered to reduce harmful bacteria which are frequent sources of disease transmitted by foods such as Salmonella and Campylobacter.

Rinse of poultry in chlorine was a common practice in the United States when the European Union adopted a ban in 1997 which prohibited chlorine and other so-called “treatments to reduce pathogens”.

The fears of a chlorinated chicken from animated debates abroad during Brexit – and continue to make the headlines.

During the weekend, the UK business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that his country “would never change” his food standards “when asked during an interview with Sky News if” chlorinated chicken was on the table or outside the table “during commercial negotiations.

It is not surprising that the chicken spectrum imbued with Chlorine has power for European consumers.

But the precision of the term has been eroded over the years.

“The vast majority of the chicken transformed in the United States is not cooled in chlorine and has not been for many years,” said Dianna Bourassa, chicken microbiologist applied at the University of Auburn, “so that's not the problem.”

According to the National Chicken Council, an industrial group which interviewed its members. (Those who still use a highly diluted solution to concentrations deemed safe.)

Nowadays, the industry mainly uses organic acids to reduce cross -contamination, mainly peracetic or peroxyacetic acid, which is essentially a mixture of vinegar and hydrogen peroxide.

Bourassa says this is generally used in the cooling process. Poultry carcasses are immersed in cold water with a dilution of peroxyacetic acid.

“It extends the conservation time and very considerably reduces the number of bacteria,” she said.

Getting away from chlorine has enabled the United States to export poultry to other countries that prohibit chlorine, but the United Kingdom and the European Union are still prohibited because they do not allow any chemical treatment of their poultry.

Although there may be a “yuck” factor for consumers, the chemicals themselves are not really the engine of foreign regulators.

The European authorities have analyzed the use of chemical washing and have found that they do not pose any risk to human health at the concentrations used in the treatment of poultry.

In the United States, it is not even necessary to disclose on the poultry label which chemical was used to treat the chicken.

The European prohibition focuses on the conviction that poultry disinfection with chemicals is, in essence, a means of masking food security lower than American industry.

“European regulators see antimicrobial washing as a dressing to cover what is really a lack of adequate hygiene,” said Sarah Sorsher, director of regulatory affairs at the Center for Science In the Public Interest, a consumer defense group.

“Our practices are essentially, in their minds, inadequate,” she said.

The American poultry industry rejects this argument and prompted the EU to withdraw its imports on imports.

So, is poultry in the United States more likely to make you sick? It is difficult to accurately compare the rates of food-related food disease in the United States and Europe because of the way the data is generated.

The EU cites the data that its “integrated” approach to food security has dropped the cases of Salmonella by almost 50% over five years when it was implemented in the early 2000s.

“Basically, the regulations are very different,” explains Byron D. Chaves, food microbiologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who studies the treatment of poultry.

Europe is based on “pre-harvest interventions”, to reduce pathogens when the animal is still alive, including vaccination and different types of additives used in food. While the United States tends to focus on chemicals and other strategies to kill pathogens once the animal is already shot.

Sorsucher argues that American producers should take into account their European counterparts and try to imitate their approach to “firm at the fork”, and not lobby so that these countries change their standards to welcome the United States

But Chaves says that it is not correct to say that European standards are necessarily stricter or safer.

“I would be very prudent to push this story,” he said.

European consumers are probably more opposed to the risk than American consumers and have different values, which is also reflected in their rules, he said. Europe tends to function on the “precautionary principle” in food security.

But Chaves says that the prevalence of infection of Salmonella and Campylobacter is very high in Europe and the United States and that research notes that the approach of no region is entirely effective in eliminating risk.

This is why you want to be aware of the hygiene of the kitchen. Quick tip: do not try to wash the raw chicken at home, it will only propagate bacteria that could be on the bird and always make sure to cook the chicken completely at 165 F.

