Clean energy projects have prioritized grid connections.





Leading grid connections and growth on projects that will provide clean energy, people will invest more money to earn more money to work, helping to unlock 40 billion private investments in clean energy and infrastructure, and future industries such as future industries are UKS through the future industries such as data centers for private investments for private investments. Clean Investments was announced in July.

The so -called zombie projects can no longer prioritize the business that will lead to growth and provide energy security to connect to the electric grid.

The company is currently waiting for the grid for up to 15 years. Promising business has maintained grid locks and grid connection cue has increased 10 times over the past five years.

This change will help start the economy to invest more money in the national pockets, the top priority for the government's change.

OFGEM is expected to confirm the ambitious new plan written by the National Energy System operator in cooperation with Energy Industry today (Tuesday, April 15).

This reform will help to unlock 40 billion won mainly in private investments, to grow economies, to create jobs, and to increase the standard of living as a key part of the government's change plan.

This is based on the latest figures showing that the clean energy industry has been booming in the UK since July, and that 437 billion private investments are being announced in the UKS Clean Energy Industries.

Energy assistant Edmill band said:

Too many companies are facing the grid lock because they cannot get the clean energy needed to lead growth and create jobs.

These changes also reduce the fast tracking connections of companies that provide their own power and energy security through plans for changes while reducing the time it takes to secure a luxury company online with an ax.

In an uncertain world, our message about the world clean energy industry is clear. Since we are a safe shelter, come to England and build it. If you want certainty, stability and security in relation to investment, select the UK.

This plan means that the new era of world anxiety means that the government must reconstruct the economy faster through the change plan, which means that a new muscle industry policy that supports the UK industry is needed.

The lack of access to the grid connection was an important factor in withholding new investments in the UK industry.

As a new change, the future industry will be accelerated for grid connections, from data centers and AI to Wind and Solar Projects.

In other words, it means to deprive you of a project that is not prepared or does not match strategic planning.

The new commitment to invest in the UK has accounted for 38 billion won only since July 2024, but Grid Access is the biggest task faced by these projects.

Today's reforms will help to produce housing and regenerative electricity as home and business, and will help to build an energy system that protects the UK claims and builds energy systems from roller coasters in the global fossil fuel market.

Providing these reforms can mainly interfere with private investment in its own cultivation of clean power projects and infrastructure, creating a good job throughout the country, including engineers, welders and construction workers.

By taking a strategic and planned approach, changes can save $ 5 billion in funding through claims for the bill by eliminating the need for unnecessary grid reinforcement of millions of pounds.

OFGEM CEO of OFGEM said:

The proposed consolidated reform will clean up the Great British by unlocking 40 billion investment annually to large British and the approach of targets, which are expected to vitalize economic growth.

This reform will cut red tapes, entrust zombie projects to the past, and accelerate their own regenerative power and energy storage connection when they head to 2030.

All houses and hospitals, electric vehicle charging stations, data centers and emerging AI divisions will help to strengthen energy security and stop the bills by receiving the proposed simplified quick track approach.

Kayte OneILL, the chief operating officer of the National Energy System Operator, said:

Reforming the connection process is a core support that provides clean power by 2030 and will lead the economic growth of the UK. Today's milestones reflect the close cooperation of the energy industry with the support of the government and OFGEM.

NESO will focus on determining the contract priority of important projects with a wider energy industry, and it provides the certainty needed to bring it to the front of the queue and to support the investor decision to the developer.

Notes to the editor

Through groundbreaking plans and infrastructure bills, the government also proposes legislation to support GEM and NESO to provide reforms.

All families and businesses in the country paid the UK's price of the UK's foreign fossil fuel market when President Putin invaded Ukraine and British energy customers were the most hit in Western Europe.

The government's clean power mission is a solution to this crisis. The United Kingdom can control energy and protect the family and national finances from fossil fuel prices spikes with clean and cheaper power by spraying clean and sanctions including renewable energy and nucleus.

The Clean Power Action Plan estimates that Clean Power 2030 may require an average annual investment of about 40 billion annual investments between 2025 and 2030. This includes about 30 billion annual investment estimated by DESNZ and about 10 billion investments for electric transmission network assets estimated by NESO.

Billpayers' $ 5 billion reduction was estimated by OFGEM in Impact Assessment for consultation (TM04+), including legal consultation on the TM04+ Connection Reform in February 2025: Including legal counseling for license conditions.

In October 2024, in addition to the 34 billion won of clean energy private investment, which was secured around the International Investment Summit, the following private investment was announced. This means that since July 2024, the government has announced 437 billion private investments in UKS Clean Energy Industries.

The National Grid announced that Eastern Green Link 2 has seen the single most investment in the UK's power transmission infrastructure.

National Wealth Fund, Barclays UK Corporate Bank and Lloyds Banking Group announced that they unlocked 1 billion to modify social housing.

The government has announced a successful HAR1 project.

Statera Energy announced the Financial Close on the 395 million debt financial platform for Thurrock Flexible Generation.

Copenhagen infrastructure partner has announced financial investment decisions for COALBURN 2 and Devilla, Scotland's battery energy storage system projects.

Renewable Energy Developer onpath has announced ambition to invest 1 billion clean energy projects throughout the UK.

Quinbook Infrastructure Partners announced the finish of the finish of Cleve Hill Solar Park, UKS's largest solar and battery storage project under construction.

