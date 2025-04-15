Rocket Lab has forced American and British defense contracts of several billion dollars to extend the development of hypersonic technology with haste





Long Beach, California. April 14, 2025.Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) (Rocket Lab or The Company), a world leader in launch services and space systems, announced today that it had been selected to provide a hypersonic test launch capacity with its haste launch vehicle, engineering expertise and American services.

Rocket Lab was selected by the US Air Force to participate in its Agile Agile Acquisition Acquisition (EWAC) contract, an indefinite (IDIQ) indefinite delivery contract of $ 46 billion designed for the rapid acquisition of innovative technologies, engineering services and technical solutions that develop the air forces of new capacities. The program has a contract period until 2031 and is designed to be wide, flexible in funding and agile for maximum use to allow Air Force to rapidly procure services and technologies in various fields.

In addition, Rocket Lab was also selected by the Ministry of the United Kingdom of Defense (UK MOD) for its technology development framework and hypersonic capacities (HTCDF), a ~ 1.3 billion (1 billion) framework to quickly develop advanced hypersonic capacities for the United Kingdom. As a newly selected supplier at HTCDF, Rocket Lab is now eligible to offer services, technologies and test capacities that support UKS development of sovereign hypersonic technology.

In the two programs, Rocket Lab intends to teach for contracts and tasks orders served by its Suborbital Test Accelerator Accelerator, as well as other engineering, design and launch services. A suborbital variant of the electron – the most frequently launched worlds a small orbital rocket – the haste includes a large part of the same innovative technology as the electron, including composite carbon fiber structures and 3D printed rocket engines, but has a modified higher kick step for hypersonic technology tests and greater payload capacity up to 700 kg / 1,540 lbs. Hurry can deploy technologies at speeds of more than 7.5 km per second to test the useful loads of aerial breathing, shift and ballistics, as well as technologies to enter the terrestrial atmosphere of space. Successful missions to date include three launches for the United States Ministry of Defense, including twice within 21 days from the launch site for the launch of Rocket Labs, located on Wallops Island, Virginia. Combined vehicles, Rocket Labs Haste and Electron Launch have deployed more than 200 useful charges from its launch sites in the United States and New Zealand to date.

The founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, Sir Peter Beck, said: the ability to contribute to the collective security of the United States and the United Kingdom through these two important programs is a moment of pride for the Historical Team, and a demonstration of the engagement of rocket laboratories to be carried out when it comes to innovative and unique solutions for the development of hypersonic technology. Following the pace of global developments means more affordable tests at a higher pace that widens the limits of hypersonic technology – and this is an ability that already supplied all in a single platform, at a commercial price and a rate that serves the mission of the two nations.

Regarding Rocket Labfondée in 2006, Rocket Lab is a spatial company from start to finish with an established history of the success of the mission. We provide reliable launch services, the manufacture of satellites, the components of space vessels and orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access the space. Based in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Orbital Electron Small Orbital launch vehicle, a family of spaceships proven for flights, and the company develops the large neutrons launch vehicle for the deployment of the constellation. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Labs Electron Launch Vehicle has become the second more frequently launched per year and has delivered more than 200 orbit satellites for organizations in the private and public sector, enabling operations in terms of national security, scientific research, attenuation of space debris, earth observation, climate surveillance and communication. The Rocket Labs spaceships were selected to support NASA's missions on the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission of Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch ramps on two launch sites, including two launching ramps on a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia.

