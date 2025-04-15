



Hout-Affiliated Outlet reports 15 American strikes in Marib, while the Yemeni group promises to maintain a firm position on Gaza.

The United States’s bombing campaign in Yemen has killed at least 123 people, mainly civilians since mid-March, say the health officials of the Sanaa capital.

The Yemens Ministry of Health said on Monday that US attacks also injured 247 others, stressing that the victims include many women and children.

The civilians were targeted, the families annihilated, the destroyed military sites and the soldiers killed.

US President Donald Trump has promised that the Houthis will be completely destroyed under daily strikes by the US military. Washington says his campaign aims to stop the Houthi attacks against Israel as well as shipping channels in the Red Sea.

However, the Yemeni group undertook to continue its military operations until Israel ends its war and its headquarters on Gaza in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Trump suggested that the Houthi group also known as Ansar Allah was seriously weakened. But the Yemeni group claims that the American offensive turned out to be a failure and targets only civilian civil servants and civil infrastructure.

On Sunday, an American strike targeted a ceramic factory in the province of Sanaa, killing six people and injuring 30 others, according to the Ministry of Health.

We hold the US administration fully responsible for its continuous crimes and massacres against civilian dignitaries and civilians and its direct and repeated bombing of infrastructure, industrial facilities and civilian officials, the ministry said.

On Monday, the Al Masirah TV affiliated to Houthi-Affilié reported more American attacks, including 15 strikes in the governorate of Marib.

Despite the American campaign, the Houthis aligned by Iran who present themselves as official armed forces of Yemens said on Sunday that they had drawn two missiles on Israel and launched a distinct drone attack against a vital target on the Israeli coast.

The Israeli enemy, as well as the Americans, must realize that the beloved Yemen, its leadership, the people and the army will not back up their unshakable position to support and support the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the repercussions and the results, the Yemenian group said in a statement.

The attack on the Houthis sparked sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Sunday, but the Israeli army said it had detected and intercepted a missile, not two.

Hamas welcomed the last attack, with the spokesperson for his military branch, Abu Obeida, saying that the Palestinians will not forget the honorable position of the Yemenite group.

The honest brothers of Yemen continue to insist on paralyzing the heart of the Zionist entity, standing in Gaza, which is subject to a fierce genocide, despite a high price with their precious blood and their country resources, “said Obeida in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/14/us-attacks-on-yemen-killed-123-people-since-mid-march-health-authorities

