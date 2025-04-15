The British riots led to the worsening of mental health of asylum applicants. Mental health





According to the report, the riots last summer have worsened the mental health of asylum applicants due to the riots that occurred after killing three girls in the South Port dance class, and many people feared to walk the road if they aimed at the goal of the right protesters.

The report of the Mental Health Foundation, published on Tuesday, was found to have reduced the mental health of the asylum applicants as a result of civil anxiety and attacks on the hotel compared to the mental health status of a similar report in February 2024.

Mark Rowland, the chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation: The main development after the last report is that racial riots in the summer of 2024 have a terrible impact on the mental health of many people looking for asylum in England. Some said we were afraid of leaving the lodging facilities and fearing that the isolation increased, and others feared that they would be afraid of walking on the road because of the color of the skin.

He added: The environment of hostility has increased in social media that plays an important role in increasing tension. Information and racist rhetoric have soared, especially on the same platform as X, and some of the people who told us that they reflect hate in a few minutes after logging in to the website with some of the people who said to us. The British government needs to take more measures to prevent information from the influence of information and hate online and offline.

The report also argued that if the home office did not handle the claim within six months, asylum applicants had the right to work in every job. Data is based on the calculation of the Economic and Social Research Institute.

According to these numbers, six months later, asylum applicants will be able to work, saving 44 billion countries in government spending, growing the economy to 1 billion, increasing tax revenues by 880m, reducing the labor force of asylum applicants, promoting better integration, and reducing dependence on taxpayer support.

The report warned that it is leading to practical stagnation to prevent asylum applicants from getting jobs. It urged the government to work in a wide range of industries by reflecting the ban on the union, union, business, faith organizations, and think tanks of over 300 charity.

According to the current rules, only a few applicants who are qualified for insufficient jobs can apply for jobs if they are not determined to claim asylum after one year. In fact, this system prevents you from doing a lot of work.

Rowland added: It is not easy to grant the right to work for asylum. Everyone, from asylum applicants, corporations, governments, NHS, and community, all gives everyone to the community when they are given the ability to support themselves. The current system, which is harmful and not expensive, cannot continue.

The Foundation, which supports asylum applicants and refugees through mental health through programs throughout the UK, also emphasized the acute poverty faced by the asylum applicants who had to make a choice between paying for a bus to skip the meal or pay the bus fee.

Some people felt that the word of asylum was stigmatized. One child told the researchers that she hid her as an asylum applicant from her friends because she would be excluded to them if she talked about immigrant status.

The home office spokesman said: The welfare of people in the asylum system is important, but we decide to continue to crack down on illegally working people in the UK, and we do not intend to create a quick track process so that people in the UK other than the established work visa rules can simply ignore it.

