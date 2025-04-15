The American army plans to considerably accelerate the modernization of the Abrams reservoir





Instead of blindly crossing through the Byzantine labyrinth which is the regular acquisition process of defense to modernize his Tank Abrams M1 Abrams, almost 40 years old, the chief of staff of the American army, General Randy George, told the service and his industry partners to move much faster to get something better, his director of technology, Dr. Alex Miller Defense.

We do not want to transform into Pentagon wars, said Miller in a recent interview with the Pentagon, referring to a satirical comedy exhibiting a bureaucratic dysfunction of the development of the Armys Bradley infantry vehicle.

The army has long joined the acquisition deadlines in which a program could be lit in green, but then take a decade to continue the technological maturation so that the government can feel comfortable and understand all the potential risks that could occur, said Miller. Because you have to understand the whole environment and all the technology so that the decision you take today is good for 30 years, and that no longer makes sense.

The army decided in September 2023 that it would pursue a greater modernization effort for the Abrams tank, rather than passing up -to -date upgrades to increase the mobility and the survival of tanks on the battlefield.

The service then awarded a contract to General Dynamics Land Systems Abrams manufacturer of original equipment in the spring of 2024 to start shaping the requirements and working on a preliminary design of the new tank variant.

Wave desires for the new variant understood it lighter, better protected and give it an autoloader.

But few was revealed in the past year about these plans, except that the army wanted to align the implementation of the new M1E3 with the land of its replacement of Bradley, the M30 mechanized infantry combat vehicle, which was expected in the early 2030s.

Accept the risk

Shortly after having become an army chief about 18 months ago, George was informed at a meeting with the Detroit Executive Office Combat Systems, Michigan, that the new reservoir would take 65 months before the construction of the first, Miller said.

Finding the astronomical chronology, George quickly ordered the team to find a way to move much faster.

In the last two or three months, we have had a lot of latitude to do, hey, stop doing silly things, overeating where you need to overeat, to accept the risks where it is responsible and pragmatic, said Miller, do not embark on the policies and the regulations that have been done for different parts use all the things that are not legally and acceptable.

The army now plans to reduce the calendar to a third of this original projection, with a plan to obtain a new variant for soldiers within 24 to 30 months, Miller said. He works in close collaboration with the director of the Abrams program, Colonel Ryan Howell, to get there.

We take advantage of all the authorities that we can and go there, he said. I would like to see this before retiring.

The Abrams tank has many elements that work well, said Miller, like the 120 mm smooth pistol and its fins and skirts, for example. However, the things we really want to get are, hey, what has happened in the past 40 years for transmission? What has happened in the past 40 years for electricity production? He said.

Further on for new abrams would be an update capacity. An autoloader of the tank is technologically difficult and will probably take more time because it is a unique problem for the army.

We looked at [the problem] For 10 years, noted Miller. Now, the army wants to see how the industry can solve it technologically while ensuring that it is specially designed to operate in the tank.

But there are many other capacities that are easily available in the commercial world of heavy machines, for example, which could be applied in areas linked to transmissions and power, according to Miller.

The army also wants to integrate active protection into the reservoir and thinks that it can also go faster in this area, he said. The service only succeeded in operating Abrams with the Israeli Defense Company Rafaels Trophy Active Protection System. The system is not entirely integrated into the tank, which leads to a series of unwanted compromises.

The potential for rapid improvement in interior ergonomics or tan control systems is on the table.

There is no reason that cannot look like an F1 cockpit because technology exists, said Miller.

The effort requires the army to join the industry in a different way, he noted. And if we really associate ourselves with industry and say: you make some in -house compromise, leave the industry together the right thing instead of the government trying to pretend to know everything on this subject.

The cool thing here is to leave [industry] Choosing the parts and rooms allows them to build their supply chain, said Miller, which is important for better stability and flexibility of the supply chain.

Potential pathfinder

The army provides for a contract in May so that GDLS can continue a rapid selection and adoption of new capacities for a modernized reservoir. Then, let's go to the races in terms of ensuring that GD has all the good players in place and that all these things are modular, said Miller.

Where we strangle the industrial defense base, we do not leave them self-organization around a problem, said Miller. We have specified the solution too much, then we become mad when they deliver exactly what we asked and we do not give them any flexibility.

The service will adopt an approach similar to the way it brings software capacity, where more confidence is placed in program managers to accept the appropriate risks. The equipment generally requires signature at the highest levels, and mounting the chain is a long process.

Would make sure that all the designers and all the testers and all the users are together from the first day so that when this thing takes place, we know that it is sure. We know it will work, then we simply put it in users, said Miller.

The army already has a funding line for M1E3 in its budget, so that the service will be able to proceed and execute the program in the budget cycle of the next five years. If the program was a new start, it would not be possible to proceed, because the government operates under a continuous resolution which finances the Ministry of Defense at the finance levels of previous exercises.

If the efforts to accelerate M1E3 are successful, this could lead to a greater reform of the acquisition.

It's a pathfinder to do things differently, said Miller. It is a pathfinder for process change and innovation. I think that when we get a victory here, I can consult other programs and go there, hey, you can do the same thing.

The effort comes at a time when President Donald Trumps The Administration embarks on acquisition reform initiatives, following the signing of a decree earlier this month. Part of this order includes an examination of all the main defense acquisition programs.

If we do not think of that and we got blind, it would not be in a good space, said Miller. I am actually very confident that [this] falls online with that.

