



British airline strike capacity is close to important milestones. FOC (Full Operating Capability) of F-35B must be achieved during the upcoming CSG25 deployment. Here we look at the recent progress by developing jets and wider carrier strike functions.

Lightning focus

According to the annual government's major project portfolio report published in January 2025, F-35's FOC was in progress, but it is regarded as amber and is at risk when achieving the deadline. The special characteristics of the gas combined with complex stealth coatings, vertical lift hardware and high voltage electronic systems gives the administrator an excellent need. Efforts have begun to increase preservation and to attract qualified personnel, but the results will take time to realize.

The FOC of the F-35B is defined as the ability to place two battalions at the same time to separate theaters around the world. The existing two wires, RAF-Badged 617 and RN-Badged 809 Naval Air Squadron must be completely trained, equipment and certification to operate on a carrier or land-based. The RAF statement released this week suggests that the FOC will be achieved. The Operation Highmast is ready to be a groundbreaking event and plans to declare the entire operating function for both the year -round and carrier strikes group.

Two front line units, along with 207 Squadron Operational Conversion Unit (OCU) in RAF Marham, are tested and evaluated (TEU) on the Edwards AFB in California. When you get a lot of warnings, lightning is slowly mature. The 617 Squadron is now led by ROYAL Marine LT Col Mike Carty, the first RM leader in the UK. The 809 Squadron, which was served in December 2023, is commanded by CDR Mick Smith and will be deployed after declaring initial operation.

Meteorological integration with air atmospheric missiles, where the F-35BS is not visual, will take a big leap forward in aircraft. The flight test performed in NAS PAX RIVER in November 2024 confirmed the successful transportation and launch parameters of the F-35S internal weapon bay and opened a way for the entire integration in the future. If you are a major in the F-35, the combination provides an unparalleled range and a chance to kill in the competitiveness.

The Meteor Integrated Process is closely connected to the F-35 Block 4 upgrade, including the TR-3 (Technology Compert 3) hardware product line. This upgrade is necessary to support the Meteor and Spear-3 Precision Stand-Off missiles, but the software delay accompanied by TR-3 development has influenced the entire timeline of this integration. The F-35 must fly without a meteor or spear-3.

There are 35 jets in the current lighting power, and the remaining jet delivery is expected to form 48 first trenches by the end of this year. At the same time, discussions on the second placement of 27 aircraft are underway, depending on the decision of SDRs with many knowledge. If it is secured, this will bring the future fleet into 74 aircraft by the early 2030s. The third operating squadron is also planned, but identity and formation timeline remain unveiled.

809 NAS and RAF 617 HMS Prince of Wales Washing jets from aircraft lifts, October 2024 Athletic Strike Warrior. Crowsnest depace

As the cornerstone of the carrier strike, the F-35B lightning is expected to work completely with the QEC aircraft carrier and Crowsnest Airborne Surveillance and Control System (ASAC). The delay of one element is at risk of derailment of the adjusted progress required from all three pillars of ability.

Withdrawal of MERLIN -based Crowsnest ASAC, which has been planned since 2015 at the end of 2015, remains a mode policy, which has not yet achieved the focus of more than 10 years of miserable design and procurement processes. Originally, the price was 269m, but by December 2023, 427 million people were still spent on the cost. The system will be arranged as an essential part of the CSG25 deployment, but when the FOC is achieved, the uncertain condition is not clear. Details of lack of performance are classified, but they are mainly considered software. It was difficult to integrate the new ASAC system with the existing MERLIN MK2 aerospace.

In order to complicate the huge costs, the system will only be serviced for five years, but it depends on the very fast procurement of the UAS -based alternatives in service by 2030. It seems to be very optimistic to procure new solutions, tests and integration before the end of 2029. The ASAC function is likely to be gap or more likely. The service will expand so that alternative time can mature.

Distribution with Crowsnest allows at least 30 Merlin MK2 helicopter's humble fleets to focus on the core ASW role. MERLINS will be extended by 2040, and the aircraft also needs to circulate the factory for real modifications (perhaps new engines) through YEOVIL's factory, which reduces the overall availability of the early 2030s.

MOD has shown the intention of distributing crowsnest as soon as possible, and recently posted an information request (RFI) to invite industry information about potential replacement. The solution is not designated but is expected to be based on air vehicles that are not liberated. The replacement system is expected to meet the same requirements for continuous 24 -hour monitoring with advanced detection functions for both surface and air threats, including anti -missiles. The main difference is that even if the data collected by the sensor is automated, it must be re -transmitted to the carrier or coastal station to maintain a person in the loop. In the project between 2030 and 2035, the first service entry is expected in a project with a very extensive cost bag between 0.5 to 1.5 billion.

The ideal solution is a long -term fixed UAS that can get a higher altitude than the Rotary Wing platform. Airborne MQ1C MOJAVE or MQ-9B Marine Protection Remote Pilot Air System (RPA) may probably be an optimal solution type, but the vehicle of this size must actually modify the carrier in order to fit a small size input and system gear. RN will be appropriately funded to fulfill the ambition for airlines, and RWUAS platforms such as Leonardo Proteus can be a cheaper option.

Crowsnest -Another great procurement confusion.

The official source has been very quiet, but the FOC FOC for the wider carrier support power projection (CEPP) will be declared by March 2026 until March 2026. This certifies the ability to place a completely integrated airline strikes group consisting of 24 F-35B, Crowsnest, Battleships and Assistive Support and Commanders who can operate independently for a long time. The lack of a solid support line, surface escort, and integration of meteoric missiles and spear -3 stand off weapons in the F -35 means that it cannot meet the original ambition for the entire Cepp next year.

More positively, the carrier strike function is slowly improving, and the upcoming placement will match the most powerful aviation group that HMS Prince of Wales has deployed in the sea since the 1970s, and the US carrier (and French carrier) matches the ability indicators.

