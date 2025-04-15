China has cards in the American rate.





The United States and China are locked in a dangerous commercial impasse, the two largest economies exchanging tit-for-tat while Donald Trump demands that Beijing seeks an agreement to his administration.

China is based on the United States as an almost irreplaceable market for its manufactured products, but experts warn that Washington should not underestimate Beijing's ability to resist Trump's coercive tactics.

The combination of centralized political control, increasingly diversified export markets and its virtual grip on certain strategically vital materials, including rare land metals, gives Beijing a lot of negotiation power. The question is how far it can use its lever effect without suffering even more damage.

Commercial power

China had a trade surplus of almost $ 300 billion with the United States last year, with around 15% of its total exports before the United States. 145% Trumps prices would inflict significant pain in Beijing.

But international economists have said that it overlooks a crucial fact: China can replace its imports from the United States more easily than the reverse.

American exports from products to China is strongly focused on agriculture such as soy, cotton, beef and poultry, and are therefore at low added value. Many American imports from Chinese electronics, machines and certain processed minerals are the opposite.

Marta Bengoa, professor of international economy at New York University of the City of the City, said that if the United States and China have remained highly interdependent from trade, this meant that the ultimate risk balance was on the American side.

American dependence on China is higher because China can find agricultural products more easily than the United States can replace electronics and machines, she said. Beijing is already buying soybeans in Brazil, for example, so at the end of China has a little more lever.

The dollar of depreciation also made more expensive for the United States to import goods.

The pain of a trade war will always be felt in China, which imports high-end products from the United States, including plane parts, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, although Washington has sought to restrict flea access in recent years. Many American companies are integrated into supply chains in the field in the country.

Goldman Sachs analysts estimated that 10mn-20mn workers in China could be exposed to exports linked to the United States. The combination of extremely high American prices, a sharp drop in exports to the United States and a slow world economy should generate substantial pressure on the Chinese economy and the labor market, they wrote last week.

Strategic back room

Since Washington has imposed sectoral prices on steel, aluminum, solar panels and washing machines in 2018 and 2019 during Trumps' first mandate, China tried to reduce its dependence on exports to American consumers. Its share of American imports increased from 21% in 2016 to 13.4% last year, according to American government data, reducing exposure to Beijing trade.

At the same time, Chinese production capacity has been reassigned across Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia, where Chinese manufacturers have benefited from cheaper workforce and reduced exposure to American prices.

It remains to be seen how determined Trump is determined to close this back door for Chinese exports. Vietnam, which now manages a trade surplus of $ 124 billion with the United States, was threatened with a reciprocal rate of 46%, although it was suspended for 90 days.

Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at the French Investment Bank Natixis and the main scholarship holder at the Bruegel reflection group, the break had provided respiratory space. Essentially, this gives both sides 90 days of latitude in order to understand things.

But even if there was a hard cessation of Chinese exports, Garcia Herrero said that the impact would not be catastrophic on the sprawling economy of Chinas. The country's GDP increased by 5% last year, including 1.5 percentage points derived from its global trade surplus by almost 1 TN.

China is an economy humulent resilient, she said.

But analysts also warned that Chinese attempts to redirect the excess capacity to alternative markets, including the EU, India and countries across the world could invite the return.

Due to the surplus of goods that China will seek to discharge, I would expect other countries to react to the potential deluge, said Alex Capri, lecturer at the business school of the National University of Singapore.

Financial Holdings

China has another lever effect of the great heap of the American government's debt it has accumulated, which it could in theory sell to reduce its exposure. This could in turn raise concerns about the attractiveness of American assets and further precision of the value of the Dollar and the US government.

Zerlina Zeng, responsible for the credit strategy in Asia at Creditsights, noted that a sale in treasury vouchers would also reach China, given the size of its assets.

That said, we expect China to continue to diversify its reservations made in US dollars in other currencies as long-term allowance, she said.

Critical minerals

The United States also depend on China for many metals of rare land essential to modern manufacturing, as in electric vehicle batteries. Beijing controls more than two -thirds of global production of rare land and more than 90% of the treatment capacity a critical lever point.

Trump has excluded critical minerals from his first series of reciprocal prices in recognition of American vulnerabilities. But such exemptions may not be sufficient to avoid a supply crisis if China is hollow.

China has placed export controls on seven other rare land elements last week, including dysprosium and terbium, which are essential ingredients in products such as jet engines and electric vehicles.

Autocracy on democracy

Although Chinas led the Communist Party is not immune to the oscillations in public opinion, it is less reactive to pressure than the White House, which has already been forced to respond to bond and stock markets and the higher price threat.

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, China Center head of the Conference Board Think Tank in New York, noted that Beijing despite the challenges that were in lack of trade with greater capacity to stimulate its economy in the event of slowing down.

It also has more levers to manipulate its internal market, that the Chinese authorities are watching an indicator of social stability and economic feeling. Beijing has intervened strongly on the market in recent weeks, the national team of public institutions stimulating coordinated measures to support equity prices.

But the Chinese government is also very sensitive to public dissatisfaction exhibitions. At the end of 2022, he raised his restrictions over three years COVID-19 shortly after the protests emerged in the big cities.

Just market reaction, I say the United States for the moment [is hurting more]Added Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief economist of China at Capital Economics. The United States is subject to more pressure to try to come to the table and to negotiate.

But the first tremors of a trade war such as delayed navigation of the vast Chinese ports have not yet fueled the dissatisfaction of the provinces of manufacturing southern Chinas.

I did not meet a single person, even the manufacturers directly affected by the price, who blamed Beijing, said a foreign manufacturer based in the province of Guangdong. The atmosphere I saw is a kind of challenge. I think the way the government plays it concerns national pride now.

Additional report by Chan Ho-Him to Hong Kong; Visualization of data by Alan Smith and Amy Borrett in London

