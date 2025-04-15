UK-US transactions are good but about details.





JD VANCE vice president said that there was a “good opportunity” to reach trade trade with the United Kingdom, and it would be easier to land than other European countries due to “much more interrelationship.”

The British Business and Trade Minister welcomed Vance's opinion and said the talks to secure trade with the United States were in progress, but did not provide a timeline for development.

“No one wants tariffs. Nobody wants a tariff war. We want to secure a deal with the United States.”

The true question of JD Vance and Jones's positive opinions is that JD VANCE and JONES on British trade transactions actually mean by the term “transaction”.

Shortly after Prime Minister Keir StarMer visited the White House in February, the British delegation said that the negotiations were referred to as “economic transactions.”

This was to show that this “deal” is not about a wide range of free trade agreements dealing with almost all products.

In Trump's first term, negotiations between the United Kingdom and the United States have progressed quite well until there is a controversial problem with medical prices and food standards.

Trump then told me that he was waiting for how close the UK would be after the Breksit.

This time, “dealing” seems to be about science, technology and artificial intelligence in exchange for avoiding tariffs.

The United States mainly wanted to talk about the UK's “technology tax” of US digital companies and raised the issue of online safety law.

But there is a big problem now.

The United States has now imposed a 10%tax on British imports called “mutual tariffs.”

However, there is no common problem in this transaction relationship. In fact, the United Kingdom buys more than any other method in the United States.

Washington's atmosphere music is that this 10% tariff is not for anyone. This is the standard tariff imposed on almost all US trading partners.

If you make an exception of a country, you can simply invite a significant trade conversion.

