



On air force fighter planes, mineral magnets of rare earths which are extracted or treated in China are necessary to start the engines and provide emergency power.

On the ballistic missiles guided by precision favored by the army, the magnets containing materials of rare Chinese land rotate the tail fins which allow the missiles to return to small or mobile targets. And on new electric drones and powered by battery adapted by navies, rare earth magnets are irreplaceable in compact electric motors.

Chinas' decision to retaliate against the president prevails over a sharp increase in prices by ordering restrictions on exports of a wide range of minerals and critical magnets is a warning in the prow of American national security, industry and defense experts.

By announcing that there will now take special export licenses for six rare land metals, which are completely refined in China, as well as rare earth magnets, 90% of which are produced in China, Beijing recalled to the Pentagon if, in fact, it was necessary to recall that a wide strip of American weapons depends on China.

This decision is extremely substantial for our national security, said Gracelin Baskaran, director of the critical mineral security program with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Beijing, starting with what a head of the Air Force called a whim meant to point out how much it could inflict more harm than it could choose, has been a lot of room to intensify. Beijing could also pass license restrictions to impose prices, quotas or even a total prohibition.

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements, including neodymia, yttrium, scandium and dysprosium, which are difficult to separate into usable forms. They are not at all rare but can be difficult to extract from the earth, and the operating process and refine them in an usable form causes substantial environmental costs.

They are present in almost all forms of American defense technology. They can form very powerful magnets, for use in fighter planes, warships, missiles, tanks and lasers. YTTRIUM is required for high temperature reaction engine coatings; It allows thermal barrier coverings on turbine blades to prevent the airplane engines from melting half-voltage.

According to the Ministry of Defense, each F-35 fighter contains approximately 900 pounds of rare land materials. Some submarines need more than 9,200 pounds of materials.

In the American defense industry, aerospace companies and weapons have small stocks of rare land the term industry for the 17 elements. This is enough, according to analysts from the defense industry, to meet their needs for months rather than years.

The Pentagon also has rare stocks, but these reservations are not sufficient to support defense companies indefinitely, said a manager.

China Mines and refines most rare land in the world, and dominates the downstream supply chain, said Aaron Jerome, a Lipmann Walton and Co. trader, a metal trading company based in Britain. This domination of the supply chain allows Beijing some people say how much the weapons that depend on rare earths will cost, which will give it enormous power on the industrial basis of the defense of the Americas.

Mr. Jerome highlighted what he called the debacle of the F-35 magnet. In 2022, the Pentagon temporarily stopped the deliveries of Lockheed Martins F-35 after the manufacturer acknowledged that an alloy brought to China was in a component of the furtive fighter plane, violating the rules of acquisition of the federal defense.

At the time, the Pentagon said that a magnet containing the alloy used in a part of the integrated package posed no security problems.

But a month later, the Pentagon allowed deliveries to continue while looking for another source for magnets. Wherever the magnets come from now on, a component of it is controlled by the locking of Beijing on the supply chain, said Mr. Jerome.

With Beijing now demanding that its rare land exporters first receive the express authorization of the government before sending the equipment to the United States, US defense companies could see prices soon, industry experts said.

Not more recently than in the 1980s, the United States was a leader in the production of rare land, through the Mountain Pass mine in California. But in 2002, Mountain Pass had closed, China overlooking the market. Mountain Pass now belongs to MP Materials and works again, but it does not approach Chinese production, said industry experts.

The Aerospace Industries Association, representing defense entrepreneurs, two years ago, again called on the United States to consolidate its mineral supply chain to better guarantee access to industry.

The world leadership of the United States in aerospace and defense is based on a secure and resilient supply chain, in particular for critical minerals used in the production of advanced planes technology, said Eric Fanning, the president of organizations at the time.

China has faltered its muscle on the rare land supply chain in the past. In 2010, Beijing interrupted the rare land trade with Japan after the detention of Japan of a Chinese trawler captain. The Chinese move has drawn the attention of the United States, the alert on the threat posed by the control of Chinal on the mineral supply chain.

In 2017, during his first mandate, Trump signed an executive decree aimed at stimulating American national production, and President Joseph R. Biden Jr. followed suit during his administration, allocating even more money to the extraction and refinement facilities.

The Pentagon adds to its stock since the 2010 episode involving Japan, and we have more stock that we did 15 years ago, said Dan Blumenthal, principal researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. But, he added, it will not last long enough. American defense companies, he said, should be very worried.

There is a historic precedent for the United States which find alternatives to crucial elements and minerals in wartime. During the Second World War, the German submarines sank many allied cargo ships carrying bauxite of soriname. We would have potentially lost war if we have not obtained alternative sources for bauxite, said Seth G. Jones, author of the next book The American Edge: The Military Tech Nexus and the sources of the domination of great power.

The United States has turned to Arkansas and has built a large stock of bauxite, used to build planes, from mines there.

