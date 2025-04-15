Products that can be brought to the UK from hardening meat to cheese





As the government attempted to prevent the spread of feet and mouth disease, travelers from the EU and other European countries have banned the British to bring various meat and dairy items to the UK.

Those who arrive in the UK faces new restrictions on cows, sheep, goats, and pigs introduced on Saturday, April 12, which are included in this list, regardless of whether it contains or packed items such as sandwiches, curing meat, life and milk.

However, this restriction only applies to travelers who arrive in the UK and are not charged for personal income from North Ireland, Jersey, Guji or Isle of Man.

If you are worried about what items you can and can't bring them back when you come back to England, she will do what you need to know.

What is the new rules?

Travelers from the EU to the UK can no longer bring cattle, sheep, goats and pork and dairy products to the UK for personal use. The government said the rules were introduced to protect UKS food and security as the health of the British livestock, farmers' security and the number of infections throughout Europe increased.

This includes items such as sandwiches (including meat or cheese fillers), cheese, curing meat, vitality and milk. The ban is an extension of existing restrictions on personal income of many meat and dairy products in Hungary, Germany, Austria and Slovakia, where the incident was recorded.

Which food is prohibited?

Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Pero Islands and Greenland, as well as the EU, cannot get the following:

Pork beef lamb lamb chlorine deer meat, other products made of meat, for example, dairy products such as sausage milk and butter, cheese and yogurt

However, you can get up to 2 kg per person for special foods you need for powdered infant milk, infant food or medical reasons. You don't need to keep it refrigerated before using it, and you can only get it if you are in the unpacked packaging material unless you use it.

Can you bring your pet feed to England?

Pigs, cattle, sheep, goats and deer products are also prohibited, such as pet feeds containing pork. Travelers do not need to be refrigerated before use, and if they are in packaging materials that are not released unless they are currently used, they can get 2kg per person for special pet feeds for medical reasons.

What is your feet and mouth disease?

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) is a viral disease with high contagious viral diseases of livestock, including livestock, sheep, pigs and deer. There is no danger to humans, but there will be significant risks in the UK's livestock and agricultural business. Until now, there are no FMD cases in the UK, but there is an increase in the risk of being found in EU countries and introduced into the UK.

What items can you bring to the UK?

europe

Fish poultry, for example, chicken, ducks, goose and other products made of meat, other animal products such as eggs and honey

You can also bring one of the following items.

Bread, but not a sandwich filled with fresh cream biscuits and meats with no confectionery, but not made of unprocessed dairy ingredients and noodles, but with meat or meat package soup, stock and packaged plant products, mixed or mixed with plants, mixed or filled with plants, and mixed or filled with plants. Not so. Fish oil capsule

How about a non -EU country?

If you travel to England from a country other than the EU, you cannot get the following:

Except for powdered infant milk, infant foods, or special foods (including pet food), meat or meat products or milk -based products are required for medical reasons unless they are allowed.

You can get up to 2 kg per person.

For medical reasons, infant milk, infant food or special food (including pet food). It can only be imported if there is no need to be refrigerated before using it, and only when it is in a brand or an unpacked packaging material, shellfish, such as mussels or oyster flutes (currently not used), should be used (preserved or peeled or peeled or cooked and prepared).

You can get up to 20 kg per person from the total fish, including:

Fresh fish; GuttedFish product processing fish (drying, cooking, treatment or smoked) Lobstersprawns

Is there any other non -food item forbidden?

None of the following can be brought to the UK.

For example, Flick Knibesself-Defence Spray, for example Pepper Spray and CS Gasendangered Animals and Plant Specialsindecent Diamondsindecent and DIVDSENGERED Animals, Birds, Plants or Plants or Plants or Plants or Plants, Birds, Plants, or Plants, Birds, Birds, BIRDS, BIRDS, BIRDS, BIRDS, BIRDS, and BELTS can be purchased even if purchased even if you cannot purchase it even if you cannot purchase it even if you cannot purchase it. there is.

Other items such as alcohol and tobacco can be found on the government website.

Most travelers can bring up to 390 products to the UK, such as perfumes and electrical products, without paying taxes and duty in the UK. You must declare more than 10,000 cash or cash equivalents (such as checks) when entering or leaving the UK.

